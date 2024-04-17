HACKNEY COCOA-FREE CHOCOLATIERS COMPETE FOR SPOT ON ALDI’S SHELVES IN CHANNEL 4 SERIES

Johnny Drain (37) and Ahrum Pak (37), from Hackney, will appear on Channel 4’s ‘Aldi’s Next Big Thing’ on Tuesday 23rd

April, 8pm.

The duo are founders of Win-Win Food Labs, a company responsible for producing the world’s first cocoa-free chocolate. Using innovative technology to transform whole plants,

like carob & barley, into deliciously sweet ingredients, the business produces sustainable and ethical alternatives to well-known chocolate bars.

Presented by Anita Rani

of Countryfile and BBC Radio 4 and Chris Bavin, of BBC 1’s The One Show and Eat Well for Less,

the six-part series will see suppliers compete in a range of categories including dinners and baked goods, as well as exciting new category additions: party, world, and confectionery.

Products are presented to Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, who deliberates on factors such as price, packaging, shopper demand, and the ability

to scale up, before shortlisting contestants down to just two.

The finalists are then given four weeks to address any feedback, with a follow-up home visit from Anita or Chris who will report back their findings to Julie. The three

judges then taste test the improved products, before Julie decides the winner which will appear as a Specialbuy in over 1,000 stores.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, says:

“Offering shoppers an affordable indulgence is a big focus for Aldi. We’re looking for fun flavours and twists on classics, so innovation is key.”

Viewers will see Johnny pitch the World’s first ever cocoa-free chocolate, created with a combination of legumes and cereal, available in salted caramel and crunchy hazelnut.

Johnny says:

“I grew up near a very big chocolate factory in Birmingham and I’ve always loved chocolate.

“I came up with the idea for cocoa free chocolate while boiling potatoes. I smelt the steam and thought it smelt like hot chocolate which triggered the light-bulb

moment: “can you make something that tastes like chocolate that’s not from a cocoa bean?” When people try our products, they can’t believe it’s not chocolate.’’

After much experimenting, Johnny finally mastered his creation. But the recipe is something that will remain secret.

Ahrum said:

“Johnny is a wizard at cocoa free chocolate. We know if the recipe gets into anyone’s hands, they’ll probably want to make it as well.”

The multi-category competition is part of Aldi’s ongoing commitment to support British suppliers. Last year, Aldi spent an additional £1.3 billion

with British suppliers and growers, and they provide

more than three quarters of all items sold in its stores.

The supermarket has also introduced a

‘Best

of British’ section to its website,

which includes a

wide selection of groceries from meat to dairy products and everyday essentials, in a bid to help shoppers support British businesses.

To find out if Win-Win Food Labs’ cocoa free chocolate made it on to Aldi’s shelves, watch Aldi’s Next Big Thing on Channel 4 on Tuesday 23rd

April. The series will air every Tuesday at 8pm until 7th

May.

