Gymbox become first gym chain to launch mental health classes

TODAY Gymbox becomes the first gym chain in London to offer a series of classes dedicated to improving your mental health.

The new MIND category, which comprises of five classes, has been specifically designed to support people wanting to invest in their mental health and connect their mental and physical wellbeing.

The research-backed classes will support gymgoers to strengthen mental resilience and wellness.

The links between exercise and improved wellbeing are well known; but with an estimated one in four people* experiencing mental health issues in England alone, it’s safe to say there is still more that can be done to help Brits live a happy and healthier life.

After 20 years of disrupting the world of physical training, London’s original challenger gym is looking to help tackle the problem – by becoming the very first London chain to dedicate a class category to mental fitness.

With an initial timetable featuring two popular titles (aerial relaxation Cocoon and meditation class The Portal) the Mind category’s arrival will also launch three brand new classes, each focused on a different aspect of mental health.

For stress, there’s Weight Lifted, a 30-45min session scheduled for when members need to shake off the day most – literally. Tapping into the principles of Trauma Release Exercises, the session will combine shaking therapy with breathing and movement to help find freedom from the pressures of life.

Members who struggle to get a good night’s kip can Catch Some ZZZs – a class providing techniques to sleep more deeply. Built around ‘The Military Method’, breathwork and progressive muscle relaxation, it’s the workout where rest becomes the priority.

And finally, there’s Regulate – a class to help navigate the short and long-term symptoms of anxiety and panic. Through guided journaling, deep relaxation and breathwork, the studio provides a safe space to deregulate the nervous system while being introduced to practical tools to apply in day-to-day life.

With this category, Gymbox hopes to create a safe environment for members to prioritise their mental health. To support that, trainers will be ready to talk and offer further resources for anyone who feels they need further help or advice beyond the classes.

Jess Parkinson, Holistic Master Trainer and Mind category creator sees this launch as being an important – and timely – addition to the Gymbox offering: “In a time when looking after our mental health is becoming more appreciated and understood, it’s an incredible feeling to know we are able to offer a space for people to switch off and take time for themselves.

“We live in a society that’s very achievement driven and that seems to worship ‘busyness’. Taking time out to address our stress, anxiety and overall wellbeing will give us more time in our days, more space in our minds and a healthier relationship with ourselves. I am so excited to be the first gym environment to offer classes such as these and can’t wait to develop it even further!”

