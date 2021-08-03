Government announces 74% of secondary schools to take part in ‘catch up’ plans

The government has announced that 74% of secondary schools will be taking part in their summer ‘catch up’ plans, equating to over 500,000 pupils.

Experts estimate that students will only retain 70% of reading knowledge and 50% in maths after the summer holidays as a result of the pandemic. However, it only takes as little as 2 hours per week of active learning to stop this from happening.

In an effort to support across the length and breadth of UK society ahead of the new autumn term, MyTutor are offering a programme of free and discounted tuition over the summer, for those who are not eligible for the government’s summer schools, or those who would like to supplement their learning further.

MyTutor will be hosting a programme of short courses across July and August for groups of up to 6 students in curriculum-focused lessons taught by some of their most experienced tutors from top UK universities.

The courses are designed to engage students and help them enjoy learning again by including quizzes, games and back-and-forth conversations between the tutor and the students. The students will be able to keep the recordings of the sessions so that they can return to them for revision ahead of autumn term exams and beyond. These courses will cost just £12 per hour which is much less than the average cost of tuition (usually around £30/hour).

In addition to this, MyTutor will be offering a host of free drop-in sessions over the summer holidays covering off different interesting topics, with the aim of enriching students with advice and tips that are not on the syllabus. Examples include:

Getting the most out of sixth form/college

Using science in the real world

An introduction to Francophone culture for GCSE French

How to tackle a creative writing question in GCSE English

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

