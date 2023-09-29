Glassette Launch Crowdfunding Campaign

Glassette, the homewares marketplace for expertly curated objects, is inviting the public and existing community members to become co-owners in the company and share in its future successes. Your investment in Glassette will play a pivotal role in supporting the brands 2024 US expansion plans and aid in developing their own-brand product offering.

The innovative and rapidly growing community-driven platform is extending an exclusive opportunity to its community members to join them in their journey towards international expansion and product innovation, offering early-bird access to register interest before it opens to the public.

Flexible investment means you can join them on this exciting journey by investing as little as £10 or as much as you desire to acquire shares in Glassette. And depending on your investment level, you will also gain access to exclusive rewards. Please note, limited shares are available and will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

To register your interest and stay updated on the crowdfunding campaign’s launch, please visit www.Crowdcube.com/early-access/glassette

