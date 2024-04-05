Gatehouses now available at sought-after development in Hornchurch

Two of four striking gatehouse-style homes are now available to reserve at Bellway London’s St George’s Park development in Hornchurch.

The Gatehouses occupy a prominent location at the development’s entrance off Suttons Lane, in a nod to the original entrance lodge which once greeted visitors to the former St George’s Hospital.

Construction is well on its way on the two pairs of semi-detached houses, two of which are now sold, and completion is estimated to happen in March 2024. The homes have been carefully designed to deliver contemporary living which also reflect the heritage of their setting.

Bellway London Sales Manager, Samantha Norman, said: “We are pleased with the build progress on The Gatehouses at St George’s Park, which are due to be completed and ready to move into in a couple of months’ time.

“As well as being a unique feature of St George’s Park, with attractive front-facing gables and first-floor balconies overlooking the entrance to the site, they will also make ideal modern family homes.

“Each Gatehouse home has an open-plan living/dining room leading out to a private rear garden and a separate kitchen downstairs, while the main bedroom upstairs has an en suite shower room, so there’s plenty of room for family life. Full-height windows make this a light-filled home, while traditional metal railings to the front provide a sense of privacy.

“We’re already seeing interest in these landmark houses, with buyers also attracted by the great local amenities and education facilities in Hornchurch. The development also continues to be a popular choice for commuters, who appreciate the 10-minute walk to Hornchurch underground station for the District Line into the city.”

Bellway London bought the 29-acre St George’s Hospital site in 2018 for about £40 million – the biggest NHS land sale at the time. The homebuilder is delivering a total of 356 homes over two phases at the development.

There are two Gatehouse homes currently available to reserve at St George’s Park, priced from £620,000. One and two-bedroom apartments are also for sale, with prices starting from £315,000.

For more information, visit https://www.bellwaylondon.co.uk/new-homes/thames-gateway/st-georges-park or call the sales team on 01708 242446.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

