Friend of Kate and Gerry McCann says police apology ‘doesn’t make much difference’ in search for Madeleine

A FRIEND of Kate and Gerry McCann said the couple are focussed on finding their missing daughter Madeleine and that an apology from the Portuguese police “doesn’t make much difference” to them.

Father Haynes Hubbard was commenting on a new documentary which claims that Portuguese police recently travelled to the UK to apologise for the way they handled the base.

He told GB News: “We came with our three young children and discovered what had happened and subsequently became friends with Kate and Gerry, because we had young children and we spoke English and they needed a place to come and hide, more or less.

“Their daughter was missing and at the same time they were being pressed mercilessly by the police and by the press to kind of say things that that the police and the press wanted them to say from the very beginning.”

Speaking during Breakfast with Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster, he continued: “Kate and Gerry have not been in the least bit interested in any of the externalities.

“All they want is to focus attention on looking for their daughter, so a police apology really doesn’t make much difference to them.

“I haven’t spoken to them about this, but all they want is the world to focus on finding out what’s happened to Madeleine.”

He added: “Kate has – all she’s got of her daughter is her photographs of when she was three years old, her daughter is now 19 or 20 or whatever Madeline is.

“Kate doesn’t have any photographs of the last 16 years. That’s what matters.”

