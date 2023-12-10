FRIDAYY UK HEADLINE SHOWS ANNOUNCED

Grammy Nominated producer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Fridayy has announced a two highly anticipated headline UK dates at London Koko on Friday 19th and Sunday 21st January 2024 as part of a major European tour.

With a voice that tugs at the heart and soul, Fridayy writes, produces, and performs songs that stand out from his contemporaries. After years of building a solid reputation with high-profile industry executives and musicians, the Philadelphia artist and multi-instrumentalist’s breakthrough arrived in 2022 as a feature on DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID,” featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Jay Z. He has also written and produced for Chris Brown’s tenth studio album, Breezy (“Wheels Fall Off” featuring Lil Durk and Capella Gray and “Need You Right Here” featuring Bryson Tiller).

Fridayy released debut EP, Lost In Melody with lead single “Don’t Give Up On Me,” a sparse, guitar-laden record that boasts Fridayy’s soulfulness and rich vocals. His 14-track self-titled debut album was released in the summer and follows a creative and personal journey for the artist.

As Fridayy evolves as a singer, songwriter, and producer, he continues working with today’s music icons and upcoming stars, including Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, Eric Bellinger, Duckwrth, Audrey Mika, and Emotional Oranges among others.

Excited to be heading to the UK, Fridayy will performing two headline London shows at KOKO in January. Tickets are on sale now via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

FRIDAYY

LONDON KOKO

FRIDAY 19TH + SUNDAY 21ST JANUARY 2024

