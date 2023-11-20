Free DJ and music production classes available across Essex

Young people in Essex are encouraged to unleash their inner DJ with free ‘Count Me In’ music production classes run by the Essex Music Service.

Designed for 12–18-year-olds and funded by Essex County Council’s Essex Year of Numbers initiative, the free weekly classes are taking place at youth centres in Basildon, Brentwood and Harlow.

With each session taught by DJ Shy Cookie, a professional DJ and music producer from London, attendees will get hands-on experience with DJ decks, create tracks from scratch, develop a wider understanding of the music industry and learn how basic maths plays an intrinsic part in the learning process.

With a vast array of activities planned across the next 14 months in all corners of the county, the Essex Year of Numbers aims to inspire children, parents and carers to develop a love of numbers through entertaining and accessible opportunities both inside and outside of the classroom.

Commenting on the new programme, Alex Mercier, otherwise known as DJ Shy Cookie, said:

“Working as a tutor as part of the Essex Music Service is a real privilege. The service helps young people discover and finesse their musical talents and it is amazing to play a part in that process.

“Basic maths plays a crucial part of everyday life and becoming comfortable with numbers has undoubtedly helped me in my own music career. It is brilliant that the Essex Year of Numbers is offering sessions like this for free. If you’re dreaming of becoming a master DJ, come and join us, you never know where it might lead.”

Councillor Tony Ball, Cabinet Member for Education Excellence, Lifelong Learning and Employability said:

“Feeling at ease with numbers and having the confidence to use maths in everyday life is so important, at all ages. By creating a host of exciting and accessible resources and activities as part of our Essex Year of Numbers campaign, we want to help people across the county to embrace a lifelong love of learning.

“Our ‘Count Me In’ sessions are a great opportunity for young people interested in the music industry to learn the art of DJ-ing and production free of charge, in a fun and supportive environment.”

Sessions are taking place each week until 18 December 2023 and are expected to continue for the rest of the 23/24 academic year. Booking is advised but walk-ins are also welcomed.

For more information, please visit https://www.essexmusichub.org.uk/site/count-me-in/

‘Count Me In’ session times and locations are as follows:

· Southernhay Youth Centre, Basildon – Mondays 4pm to 6pm

· Brentwood Youth Centre (The Hermit Club) – Tuesday 4pm to 6pm

· Hare Street Youth Centre, Harlow – Fridays 4pm to 6pm

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

