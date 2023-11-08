FRANKIE & BENNY’S LAUNCH SPECIAL DINE OUT FOR TWO OFFER FOR JUST £15!

Top Italian American restaurant Frankie & Benny’s today launches its best ever offer – two main meals for just £15!

Nothing brings people together like great food and a great deal, which is why Frankie & Benny’s have introduced a budget-busting offer especially for November.

From today until November 24, anyone who books can choose 2 mains for just £15 from a selection of their classic dishes.

Enjoy the new ‘Best Burger Ever’ Classic Cheeseburger (normal price £13.10), Classic Dog (normal price £12.00 ) , Bolognese pasta (normal price £13.10 ), Arrabbiata pasta (normal price £12.00), Margherita 10” pizza (normal price £10.90 ), all with gluten free and there are vegan options.

The special deal is available Monday to Friday and all you have to do is book via the Frankie & Benny’s website to receive the voucher code to redeem the offer.

Head of Marketing, Alexandra Gaunt, said: “In the run up to December we all start feeling the pinch. The nights are dark, the temperature drops and everyone is trying their best to save for Christmas, so we wanted to offer our fans a way to take a break without breaking the bank- as well as save on the washing up!”

Earlier this month Frankie & Benny’s launched its new autumn menu featuring the ‘Best Burger Ever’.

Executive Head Chef Ben Keegans said: “My team and I have worked for months perfecting our burger and we believe we have created the best burger ever! We’ve always been proud of this dish but this one has the best British beef, the best bun and the best relish ever. It’s all about the burger and we think we’ve cracked it. Hope you like it as much as we do!”

The new and improved Autumn menu is about the best burger ever, a few new dishes and how the team of chefs have improved Frankie & Benny’s customer-favourite recipes including the Hot Dog, lasagne, meatballs, calzones, lemon meringue pie and the new buttermilk chicken burger.

And to wash down all the new dishes Frankie & Benny’s have crafted crowd-pleasing cocktails just for the job. The Strawberry Daquiri, made to order and served with crushed ice and back by popular demand, the electrifying Purple Rain re-joins the cocktail line-up too.

The Frankie & Benny’s team are also working hard to reduce food waste and encourage all customers to ask for containers to take home any unfinished food.

They are also proud of their continued support of the Trussell Trust, a charity helping the UK’s largest network of food banks in the UK. For every Margherita pizza sold, 20p will be donated to the charity.

