Former Jellyfish Director launches School of Social

A new service offering social media training and strategic guidance to agencies and businesses – School of Social – has been launched by Kineta Kelsall, following her departure from media and marketing agency Jellyfish.

image003.jpgSchool of Social will work as extension of a client’s team, supporting on training, research, pitching, strategy, planning and activation services across paid, earned and organic social media. It also offers access to a network of industry experts who have experience beyond social such as SEO, data planning, analytics and more.

Founder Kelsall has over 12 years of experience in social media, including the delivery of digital and social marketing training for brands such as Google and Meta, and is one of only 30 candidates globally to be part of the LinkedIn Certified Marketing Experts program.

Speaking about the launch of School of Social, Kelsall said: “We’re more than just a freelance service and absolutely not an agency; there are plenty of fantastic ones around and I want to be working with them.

“School of Social will work as part of an agency’s or business’s team for a dedicated period of time offering training, strategic support and development to client projects and pitches.”

Training and strategy are the two core services offered by School of Social, but its expert network enables it to offer a broader service to clients and ensure a comprehensive approach to mastering digital marketing.

Customised training covers the full range of social media, from strategy and creative advertising to paid social, social commerce and robust measurement . Strategy services include full funnel social planning, development, buying, creative strategy and measurement.

Kelsall continues: “I’ve always been passionate about brands and brand marketing and thought it was high time I put my energy into creating my own. Brands don’t always want to pay for retained agency support. In addition, agencies don’t always need to hire. When this is the case, School of Social can be a brilliant and trusted bolt on.”

Working across the platforms Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and LinkedIn, Kelsall has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest brands in sectors including retail, healthcare, food and beverage, media, pharma and lifestyle. Her expertise spans various social media marketing solutions including planning, buying and creative marketing strategy and Kelsall holds a variety of certifications from Meta and LinkedIn. Outside of School of Social, Kelsall regularly appears in press, TV and radio.

