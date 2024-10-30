Fisherman’s Friends Announce UK Tour for 2025 & 2026

In celebration of performing together for over 30 years on stages across the world, Fisherman’s Friends are proud to announce their new UK tour dates for 2025 and 2026. Having sold out every venue on their last tour including the Royal Albert Hall, the band look forward to performing old songs and new across the UK’s most prestigious venues. Full tour dates listed below, and tickets will be available from Friday 01st of November at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com.

Over the last year they’ve reached over 100,000 followers on Facebook. They have two feature films to their name, grossing more than $15 million at the UK box office, both of which are now featured on terrestrial and digital television. Not to mention top ten album releases, a musical inspired by their story, a BBC Folk Award, a best-selling book, TV documentary and prestigious performances from The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations to Hyde Park Proms in the Park, the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury and 80,000 rugby fans at Twickenham…and even a performance on Strictly Come Dancing. In January they released their 5th album ‘All Aboard’ on Island Records a relationship that has lasted for 15 years, home of Bob Marley, Amy Winehouse, as well as folk legends Fairport Convention and Cat Stevens. This summer their song ‘Brave Volunteers’ a collaboration with Seth Lakeman, part of Radio 2’s ‘21st Century Folk’ was playlisted at Radio 2.

All the above and more has been achieved while holding down their day jobs. The Fisherman’s Friends are lobster fisherman Jeremy Brown, author and shopkeeper Jon Cleave, smallholder and engineer John ‘Lefty’ Lethbridge, builder John McDonnell (a Yorkshireman who visited Port Isaac more than 30 years ago and never left), Padstow fisherman Jason Nicholas, filmmaker Toby Lobb, electrician Simon Biddick and two very talented musicians Marcus Bonfanti and Simon Johnson.

Through rough seas and calm, the band have remained exactly what they always were when they first got together to learn a few sea shanties in somebodies living room – fishermen and their friends.

UK 2025/2026 Tour

Thu 02 Oct 2025 Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall

Fri 03 Oct 2025 York Barbican

Sat 04 Oct 2025 Milton Keynes Theatre

Sun 05 Oct 2025 Poole Lighthouse

Thu 23 Oct 2025 Cheltenham Town Hall

Fri 24 Oct 2025 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sat 25 Oct 2025 Leicester De Montfort Hall

Sun 26 Oct 2025 Exeter Uni Great Hall

Thu 06 Nov 2025 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Fri 07 Nov 2025 Halifax Victoria Theatre

Sat 08 Nov 2025 Sheffield City Hall

Sun 09 Nov 2025 Basingstoke The Anvil

Thu 27 Nov 2025 Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Fri 28 Nov 2025 Middlesbrough Town Hall

Sat 29 Nov 2025 Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

Sun 30 Nov 2025 Plymouth Pavilions

Thu 19 Feb 2026 Torquay Princess Theatre

Fri 20 Feb 2026 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Sat 21 Feb 2026 Carlisle Sands Centre

Sun 22 Feb 2026 Buxton Opera House

Thu 05 Mar 2026 Brighton Dome

Fri 06 Mar 2026 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sat 07 Mar 2026 London Cadogan Hall

Sun 08 Mar 2026 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Thu 26 Mar 2026 Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Fri 27 Mar 2026 Ipswich Regent

Sat 28 Mar 2026 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sun 29 Mar 2026 Oxford New Theatre

Thu 09 Apr 2026 Bristol Beacon

Fri 10 Apr 2026 Northampton Derngate

Sat 11 Apr 2026 Gateshead The Glasshouse International Centre for Music Sage One

Sun 12 Apr 2026 Manchester Bridgewater Hall

