Festival Leisure Park celebrates launch of First Bus connection to town centre

A new bus route has launched connecting the popular Festival Leisure Park to the surrounding areas of Basildon and Essex.

image003.jpg

The First Bus X10 route will schedule in stops to the Park from Sunday 29th October, just in time for upcoming festive events and Christmas party season. Arrival times will start as early as 6:39am weekdays (6:43am weekends) for breakfast bookings and will make its final journey back to Basildon Town Centre at 01:28am on weekdays and weekends for those enjoying a night out.

The added stop will enable those dependent on public transport to have easy access to the much loved leisure destination and is set to bring additional footfall to the popular outlets available, including Hollywood Bowl, Wagamama, Nando’s and Cineworld, one of the busiest cinemas in the UK.

Cineworld prides itself on being the ultimate cinema viewing experience for guests, with 2D, 4DX, IMAX, IMAX 3D and Screen X facilities all on offer to perfectly capture the atmosphere of the biggest releases.

Philip Peirce, General Manager of Cineworld Basildon, commented “The new connection, thanks to First Bus, will mean our fantastic team will be able to welcome even more guests to our cinema. We take so much pride in providing visitors to Cineworld with the best experience possible, and with so many exciting upcoming releases, including the highly anticipated Wonka and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, this marks an exciting time for movie lovers!”

Festival Leisure Park has recently celebrated its 25th birthday with a summer of giveaways and throwbacks, and also hosts various events throughout the year including the infamous Superheroes and Villains Day on Easter Sunday, monthly Artisan and Wellbeing Markets and Christmas cabins and rides.

The bus route launch date of 29th October will also coincide with the Park’s Pumpkin Patch collection day, where visitors can come and claim their very own pumpkin to take home ahead of Halloween – available to prebook on the website now.

Matthew Chambers, Centre Manager at Festival Leisure Park, commented “We are so thrilled to announce that Festival Leisure Park will now feature on the X10 bus route, all thanks to First Bus. The inclusion of our stop from Sunday 29th October will mean that we can look forward to welcoming even more guests ahead of the festive season, and we encourage you to come along for the ultimate day or night out – whether that’s family time, date night or time spent with friends! We can’t wait to welcome you!”

To find out more about Festival Leisure Park, visit www.festivalleisure.co.uk or find details on Festival’s social media pages.

