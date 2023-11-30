Family Immersive Dining Launch set to ‘Roc’ London

The Roc-King Club has announced that tickets for its all-new immersive family dining experience in central London are now on sale (Wednesday 29th November).

Staged on 10th and 11th February at the renowned Porchester Hall in Paddington, The Roc-King Club has two sittings at 12 and 6pm and will transport families into a hidden world of adventure for a three-hour theatrical, all-dancing and dining experience like no other.

The February half term experience features a three-course meal during a mesmerising show produced and choreographed by award-winning FacePlant Theatre. The Roc-King Club offers guests a choice of exclusive family tables of four and six for £170 per person and Club tables for £155 per person that seat up to 10.*

The first of many events which will be produced and brought to life around the UK, the scripted family show starring performances from world-class knights, ballerinas, magicians, circus acts, comedians and more is labelled ‘The Greatest Knight of the Year’. The show is centred around an interactive tournament, where the realm’s four greatest knights compete for the coveted title all hosted by the charismatic compere Arthur Chalice.

The magic begins from the moment families purchase their tickets and receive their real-life personalised scroll in the post. With exciting audience participation between the three courses, families will get the chance to be involved in the tournament directly and in addition to this jam-packed entertainment, talented caricaturists will be creating fun family sketches for guests to take home as souvenirs.

Families can expect a three course meal to liven their taste buds, starting with a fruity berry mocktail served in a gold chalice. With charcuterie or veggie butter boards as the starter, there’s an option for all, with children being offered a colourful nacho board. The experience offers excitement for the main course with gunpowder roast duck or wild mushroom and leek croquettes, and a Pie of Wonder for the children – delicious popcorn chicken and puff pastry. To satisfy the sweet tooth the cupcake surprise carousel or Sir Tain Death’s Poison Elixir will end the meal on a spectacular note.

Nita Kelmendi, CEO & Founder of The Roc-King Club, said: “If you’re a family looking for a truly unique experience that your children will be talking about for years to come – this is it.While there are already some incredible immersive dining experiences out there, we wanted to create an unforgettable adventure for the whole family to enjoy – where core family memories are made.

“As a mother of three, I’ve always been very passionate about creating magical moments my children can cherish. We have seen many shows all around the world but have never found anywhere that truly honoured an inclusive family experience. It’s frustrating to go to things you know your children will love but aren’t able to attend and so The Roc-King Club was born. We want families to get dressed up together, and be ready to enjoy an incredible show. We can’t wait to see the looks on the faces of guests as they enter the opulent 1920s art deco space at Porchester Hall; it really will be something truly unforgettable.”

Set to transform the world of family entertainment The Roc-King Club is an exciting new British brand in the family dining and luxury entertainment scene. It is working with specialist event companies, award-winning scriptwriters, and producers to bring to life the immersive experience at Porchester Hall – which has hosted events and concerts from some of the biggest names in entertainment including Amy Winehouse, Kylie Minogue, Pink Floyd and Bastille, and screenings including Beyoncé‘s ‘Black Is King’ and Monty Python’s ‘The Meaning of Life’.

For more information about the exciting line-up of events at The Roc-King Club and to purchase tickets visit, https://theroc-kingclub.seetickets.com/tour/the-roc-king-club

For further updates and announcements in the build up to The Roc-King Club, visit @theroc.kingclub on social media.

*Club tables are ideal for large groups or for ticket holders that may need to share with individuals and smaller parties. Children aged under 1 are free but still require an infant ticket, please ensure you select the infant ticket during the booking process and note the infant ticket does not include a meal. All guests require a seat including wheelchair or highchair users so please ensure you select a seat.

**Following the introductory offer, ticket prices will increase to £180pp on exclusive family tables and £165pp on Club tables.

