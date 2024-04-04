Fairfields Farm Announces Launch of New Flavour

Fairfields Farm, an artisan crisp producer based in Wormingford near Colchester, is expanding its award-winning line-up with a new and exciting flavour. In response to increasing consumer demands for more nostalgic and retro flavours, the company is launching its brand-new Prawn Cocktail crisps in May 2024.

In 2022, Fairfields Farm made the decision to make its entire crisp range 100% vegan-friendly and this new flavour is no exception. The brand has used a combination of carefully selected seasonings and spices, including tangy vinegar and sweet tomato, to replicate the classic Prawn Cocktail flavour the nation knows and loves.

Like the rest of the brand’s popular range, the new flavour will be made using the farm’s homegrown crisping potatoes which are hand-cooked in-house using renewable energy. As one of the few UK producers to boast a crisp factory on site, Fairfields Farm has full control of the entire process from growing to seasoning and is therefore able to satisfy consumer demands for locally sourced, sustainable and high-quality ingredients as well as taste trends.

Robert Strathern, co-founder of Fairfields Farm, says: “We are thrilled and immensely proud to introduce our new Prawn Cocktail crisps. Consumers are craving the flavours of yesteryear so we decided that now was the ideal time to launch another much-loved classic. Conforming to our promise of meat and dairy-free crisps, the recipe development team has really pulled it out of the bag. Prawn Cocktail is a personal favourite of mine and I’ve always had it in my head to launch this flavour so I’m delighted that the idea has come to fruition.”

Fairfields Farm’s Prawn Cocktail crisps, due to be released late spring, are launching in 40g and 150g packs. The flavour will be available to purchase from wholesalers and luxury retailer Selfridges as well as on the brand’s website.

