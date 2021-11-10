F. Cooke celebrates 1st birthday and 1 year anniversary of Essex eel and pie house opening

F. Cooke celebrated the first anniversary of their Essex eel and pie house opening on Saturday 6th November 2021. Attended by The Deputy Mayor, Cllr Linda Mascot and her Consort Ian, many guests enjoyed a taste of not only traditional, but the most original pie mash and liquor from the oldest established eel and pie house family. In keeping with the East End feel, a busker was positioned outside playing the ukulele from 11am-7pm. Cupcakes were given out for the children to enjoy whilst adults enjoyed fruit pies for dessert.

Robert says: “I’m extremely proud of how our first year has gone, especially in such challenging times. The team have done amazing and we are so lucky to have had such wonderful support from our friends, family and loyal customers over the past year. It’s the first time we’ve ever been in Essex and it couldn’t have got off to a better start, we’ve achieved so much and are looking forward to what’s to come in the future years.”

Over the past year, F. Cooke have created a website, launched a national delivery service shipping pie and mash all over the UK, held two successful comedy nights, hosted private parties, launched a collaboration with ClickItLocal and still have so much more to come.

First established in 1862, F. Cooke is the oldest established eel and pie house family. Founded by Robert Cooke in Brick Lane, the Cookes dynasty went on to open shops all across London and were known as pie and mash royalty. Passed down from generation to generation, 5th generation Robert Cooke now serves the same recipe his great great grandfather created from his shop on Moulsham Street, Chelmsford.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

