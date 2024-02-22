eurochange joins forces with Retail Trust to support staff health and happiness

Leading foreign exchange specialist, eurochange, has joined forces with the retail industry charity Retail Trust to support its staff’s wellbeing.

The partnership gives eurochange access to a range of personalised wellbeing resources for over 800 employees from across its head office and 200+ UK branch network.

This includes counselling, discounts and rewards, and support for children and younger people in their care. Staff will also have access to the Retail Trust’s 24-hour wellbeing helpline, where advisors are on-hand to offer guidance. It comes as research from the Retail Trust warns that 80% of retail workers are experiencing declining mental health, and over two thirds now face weekly abuse in store.

WHSmith, bp and Lakeland are among other retailers to have enlisted mental health support from the Retail Trust in the last year and it now works with more than 200 businesses to improve the health and happiness of UK retail workers across the country.

Charles Stewart, managing director of eurochange, said: “We are extremely pleased to be partnering with the Retail Trust. The wellbeing and health of our colleagues are crucial, and we are invested in ensuring eurochange is a great place to work.

“We very much admire the Retail Trust’s comprehensive support services across financial aid, career development and management support, as well as physical and emotional wellbeing. We are committed to creating a healthy, happy workforce and to supporting every colleague across our branch network and head office.”

James Bullock, Head of People and Culture at eurochange, added: “We’re incredibly proud of our new partnership with the Retail Trust, which has a long and impressive history of championing the health and happiness of all those working in the retail sector.

“Our partnership demonstrates our continued commitment to prioritising and supporting our colleagues’ mental health and wellbeing, enabling us to provide access to a wide range of services from a personalised wellbeing hub and counselling, to financial support and some great high street discounts.”

Chris Brook-Carter, chief executive of the Retail Trust, said: “We support a range of companies from across the retail industry to improve their staff’s mental health. It’s brilliant to now be bringing this help to eurochange so they can focus on maintaining a happy and healthy workplace.

“It will give people working for eurochange access to a range of new resources to help them manage their mental, physical and financial wellbeing and provide invaluable support for the business to retain and attract the staff it needs.”

