Essex couple say charity’s support has been ‘genuinely life changing’

Local couple share the difference Alzheimer’s Society has made to their lives and encourage others to support and contact the charity. Many families affected by dementia in Essex and across the East of England face a difficult Christmas as new research reveals over 46% of people with dementia are unable to visit loved ones and 27% are no longer able to recognise family members.

Christmas will never be same for 65% of current carers who say dementia has “robbed” them of a carefree and joyful festive season, a new survey from Alzheimer’s Society reveals today. Over 23,600 people in Essex are living with dementia and 94,300 across the East of England, with that figure set to rise to 129,400 in 2030.

The results from the survey lay bare the devastation caused by dementia, highlighting the emotional and physical impact of the terminal disease on families at Christmas. The charity is releasing these figures as it launches its Christmas Appeal.

It found that since 2022, one third of people with dementia are cut off and unable to visit loved ones, while one in four (24%) people with dementia are no longer able to take part in any Christmas activities and a quarter no longer recognise family or friends. Tragically, one in five (21%) are unable to hold a conversation with loved ones.

The charity also reports that caring for a loved one with dementia at Christmas is taking its toll on carers. Of the dementia carers surveyed in the East of England, (55%) said they felt more emotionally drained and (27%) felt more physically exhausted. Worryingly, (18%) said they were at ‘breaking point’.

Derek Wiley (66) lives in Essex with his partner Margaret Gloster (79), Margaret was a dancer and dance teacher who suddenly noticed she was struggling with everyday challenges. Here Derek shares how Alzheimer’s Society helped them adjust to Margaret’s diagnosis in January 2022.

“Margaret and I noticed there were many things she couldn’t do, so we went to the Doctor. She was diagnosed via our local Memory Clinic after having a brain scan, with mixed dementia. Prior to being supported by Alzheimer’s Society, we didn’t have anything to do and we were just stuck indoors and it was very depressing for us both. We used socialise a lot more, but now we only attend dementia friendly events.

“We both feel that without the support of Alzheimer’s Society we would not be doing as well as we are. So many things have come to us through our connection with the society. We have been advised on practical things like benefits, how to apply for a blue badge and installing smoke alarms, which was supported by our local fire service.”

Judith King, Head of Local Services for Alzheimer’s Society in the East of England said:

“One in three people born today will develop dementia in their lifetime. Christmas should be joyful but for many of the 900,000 people living with dementia and their families, their Christmases have changed forever.

“Too many people are facing dementia alone. We want everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever you are, whatever you’re going through, you can turn to Alzheimer’s Society for help.

“Over half of carers in the East of England (55%) we spoke to say the greatest Christmas gift they could receive would be talking to someone who understands. Our Dementia Advisers are just a call or a click away. They can give someone the guidance, advice, and empathy they desperately need.

“If you’re able to, please help us be there for more people like Derek and Margaret and everyone living with dementia this Christmas whatever the day brings, by donating to our Christmas Appeal.”

