ESSEX-BASED WEDDING VENUE, HOUCHINS, HOSTS SUMMER GARDEN PARTY EXTRAVAGANZA TO MARK ITS 10TH ANNIVERSARY

Houchins, a luxury wedding venue nestled in the heart of Essex, is thrilled to be celebrating its 10th anniversary. Known for its stunning natural setting and exceptional service, Houchins has been privileged to host more than 750 weddings and events since the venue’s inaugural wedding in December 2014. Reflecting on its humble beginnings, Houchins transformed from a redundant barn into a cedar-clad wedding venue complete with features including its honeymoon cart lodge suite, outdoor cocktail terrace bar and an evening street food terrace. Today, it is beloved and renowned by many in and around the region with plans for further exciting developments in the near future.

To commemorate this significant milestone, Houchins invites guests to its celebratory Garden Party, taking place on Sunday 9th June 2024. Set amongst the spectacular landscaped gardens and grounds of the popular venue, the unmissable event promises a delightful afternoon of live music, delectable street food, and entertaining activities suitable for all ages.

Guests can bask in the soothing melodies of live music sets starting from 2pm, featuring the talents of Three Mile Hill, DJ Stephen Meier, and the captivating Sister Sax. Indulge with a selection of tantalising street food offerings, including pizza, mouthwatering BBQ delights and strawberries and cream – a British summertime classic. All of this will be perfectly complemented by a refreshing assortment of ice creams to keep everyone topped up and cool.

The Houchins Bar will be on hand to serve up a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages until 7pm, ensuring that every palate is catered to. Guests can also take part in garden games such as Giant Jenga, Crazy Golf, and other amusing activities suitable for both the young and the young at heart. For families, supervised children’s games and face painting will keep the little ones entertained, guaranteeing a relaxing day of joy and laughter for all.

Adam Dixon-Smith, Houchins’ Managing Partner, shares his excitement: “It’s been an incredible journey over the past ten years. We’ve had the honour of being part of so many couples’ special days and we are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our community. Our Garden Party is a way to reflect on the amazing decade we have had that has been filled with business expansions and developments as well as awards success. We look forward to many more years of creating cherished memories here at Houchins and feel excited for the future of the business. We look forward to welcoming guests for a day filled with joy and wonderful memories.”

Event Details:

Date: Sunday 9th June 2024

Time: 1pm – 7pm

Location: Houchins Wedding Venue, Coggeshall, CO6 IRT

Admission:

Adults: £15 (inc. drink)

Kids: £6

Family £40 (2&2)

Tickets can be purchased by calling Houchins on 01376 230 160, or booking online – https://www.houchins.co.uk/garden-party/

