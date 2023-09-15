Essential Tools and Items for Any Home Improvement Project

Home improvement projects are a lot of fun to work on. While they’re difficult to do yourself, you can save a lot of money on hiring contractors if you have the right skills and willingness to learn. Whether you’re renovating a single room or your whole house, you’ll need to make sure you have all the right tools and materials first.

You don’t need to go out and spend loads on every single tool there is, but having the right equipment will help ensure you get the job done properly without any issues. The wrong tools and materials can result in safety issues, as well as an inferior finish. Here are some of the most important items you should stock up on before you get started.

Screws

Almost all DIY projects require some kind of fastener, which is used to hold two materials together securely. Mechanical fasteners such as screws are particularly useful, as they’re capable of providing a great amount of force despite being very small. If you’re going to be fixing two or more materials together, you should definitely purchase some screws.

There are thousands of different types of screws available, and you should make sure you choose the best one suited for your project. Consider the type, size and material that the screw is constructed from, as they’ll all affect how it can be used. Self-drilling metal screws are available at RS, and are drilled directly into a material, with no need to create a pilot hole first.

Power Drill

A drill is a useful tool to have when it comes to inserting screws and creating holes in different types of surfaces. If you opted to buy self-drilling screws, you’ll still need to use a power drill in order to drive them into the material. For other fasteners, you’ll normally need to drill a pilot hole first, where your power tool will once again come in handy.

When looking at drills to buy, consider what kind of features you need. For example, some drills come with a wide range of bits and attachments. Some are corded and plug into the wall, while others use a battery pack, making them much easier to use. When drilling into walls, make sure you check to see where pipes and electrical cables are first.

Wrench

A wrench is a handheld tool which can be used to tighten and loosen bolts. While screws are one of the most popular types of fasteners, bolts are often used for more heavy-duty applications. You will commonly see bolts in large pieces of furniture as well as in metalwork throughout your home. You can apply and remove bolts by turning the bolt with the wrench.

Typically, wrenches come in sets with lots of different sizes available. It’s worth having a set, as it means you’ll normally always have the right size for the job. Trying to use the wrong size can make it much harder to adjust the bolt and remove it from the joint.

Tape Measure

For most projects, you need to ensure you have accurate measurements taken. For example, if you want to cut some wood and construct something, you need to be able to measure it precisely and ensure you get the right size. Getting this wrong could mean you’ve wasted materials. Additionally, you might need to measure how much space you have in a room to know whether or not you can fit your new furniture inside.

For this, you can use a tape measure. These are extremely useful tools and an important part of any tool kit. Tape measures are easy to use, extending out and locking into place to allow you to measure any material. If you’re cutting, make sure you mark out points using a pencil.

