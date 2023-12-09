Erykah Badu, Madlib and more revealed for 5th edition of Cross The Tracks

Culture, music and community-minded gathering Cross The Tracks follows up a magnificent first wave with another mouthwatering list of artists who will play Brockwell Park, London on Sunday 26th May, 2024. This 5th edition will now also feature Erykah Badu, Madlib (DJ), Venna, Iniko, Neal Francis, Brainstory, Yazmin Lacey (DJ), Mackwood, Natanya, Discoballin’, Aim – 20yrs of Cold Water Music, Joey Manzi b2b Nath EPS (Elevation), Faye Meana, Orion Sun, 47SOUL, El Michels Affair, SIPHO. and Ella More on top of the previously announced BADBADNOTGOOD, En Vogue, Eve, Thee Sacred Souls, The Cavemen., Romare, Gilles Peterson, Ella Knight and many more. Tickets will sell out so get yours now at www.xthetracks.com.

Cross The Tracks turns five in 2024 and since day one it has always been a diverse platform for emerging and homegrown talent with a proud minimum of 50% female-led on its line-ups. This latest wave of names backs that up again with none other than the queen of new soul and otherworldly vocals; Erykah Badu. Legendary US beat maker, definitive hip-hop pioneer and endless font of musical knowledge Madlib will also play a DJ set come May. Add to that, Grammy-Award-Winning saxophonist and rapper Venna, the cinematic sounds of El Michels Affair, Lady Wray’s sultry vocals, celestial singer and multi-instrumentalist Iniko. There will be a DJ set from the new school soul and jazz star Yazmin Lacey, a 20yrs of Cold Water Music set from Aim, a special b2b from Joey Manzi and Nath EPS (Elevation), heart-stirring alternative from SIPHO., leftfield jazz innovator Mackwood, emotional r&b and soul fusionist Natanya, funk, soul and house from Discoballin’ plus much more.

There is plenty more to Cross The Tracks than just music with talks, panels and workshops by charity partners, a creative’s market, grammable site art, a tasteful selection of 50+ food and drink traders and a craft brewery fair. The stage design is carefully curated with bespoke aesthetics, towering speaker stacks and sophisticated production all adding to the immersive nature of this most essential event.

Cross The Tracks is for everyone, from all backgrounds, all ages and all walks of life. Be a part of this special and ever growing music community by securing your place at the 2024 edition now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

