Embark on a Culinary Journey to Hanoi with Six by Nico’s Latest Tasting Menu

Experience the vibrant flavours and dynamic street food scene of Vietnam as Six by Nico unveils its newest six-course tasting menu, ‘Hanoi’. From Monday 28th February to Sunday 8th April, indulge in an unforgettable culinary adventure inspired by the captivating capital of Vietnam.

The Six by Nico team have woven together their experience of Hanoi through a six-course tasting experience – prepare to be transported as you savour the unique flavours and immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Hanoi’s gastronomic story.

The ‘Hanoi’ tasting menu features an array of tantalizing dishes inspired by the city’s culinary traditions. Commence your journey with the amuse-bouche of a tradition Bún Riêu, with Vietnamese shellfish foam, spiced pork ragu, crispy noodles and wild rice before starters of Crispy Prawn Nem Rán, with spring roll, carrot and mooli and a Bún Bo, with smoked beef, noodles, bone marrow sauce, coriander and beansprouts. For the fish main course, comes the Chả Cá Lã Vọng, of coal fish, coconut and coriander chutney, Vietnamese curry, bok choy, herbs and Bánh da, and the Gỏi Xoài consisting of tamarind glazed chicken, sweet potato hash, crispy leg salad and burnt mango. To satisfy your sweet tooth, the six-course tasting menu will conclude with Bánh Trôi, a traditional Vietnamese dessert of palm sugar delice, kumquat, lime and ginger mousse.

Founder Nico Simeone expressed his excitement about the new menu, stating, “I’m thrilled to present this stunning new Hanoi menu. We’ve worked closely with locals on our research travels to the city to ensure an authentic experience for all that celebrates the vibrant flavours of this extraordinary city and the country of Vietnam.”

The ‘Hanoi’ tasting menu is priced at £48 per person, with the option to enhance your experience with a wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £35. As always, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, with tasty alternatives including a Crispy Kimchi Nem Rán, Bún Nám with mushroom, bánh phở noodle, coriander, beansprouts and crispy shallots, the Chả Cá Lã Vọng with cauliflower, and the Gỏi Xoài with crispy tofu.

Diners can book a table now to discover the delights of this ‘Hanoi’ food experience, which will run for six weeks from 28th February to 8th April from noon to night. Bookings are now open for the London restaurants in Fitzrovia and Canary Wharf. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the vibrant tastes of Hanoi at Six by Nico. Join us as we celebrate the culinary richness of this extraordinary city.

