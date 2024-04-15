DUFF MCKAGAN ANNOUNCES SOLO HEADLINE UK AND EUROPEAN TOUR

Following the successful release of his third solo album Lighthouse in October 2023, Duff McKagan is thrilled to announce a forthcoming headline UK and European tour in October 2024. Kicking off from Dublin, the series of shows will see the iconic musician play in fifteen cities in eleven countries bringing Lighthouse to life with his legendary live performances.

Duff McKagan says, “At last! At last! See you all soon. #Lighthouse. Let’s go!”

UK & Europe Tour Dates

Mon 30th Sep Dublin, Academy, EIRE

Wed 2nd Oct Glasgow, Oran Mor, UK

Thur 3rd Oct Manchester, Academy 2, UK

Sat 5th Oct London, Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Mon 7th Oct Utrecht, Grote Zaal, NETHERLANDS

Tue 8th Oct Cologne, Kantine, GERMANY

Wed 9th Oct Munich, Freiheitshalle, GERMANY

Fri 11th Oct Brno, Sono Centrum, CZECH REPUBLIC

Sun 13th Oct Warsaw, Stodola, POLAND

Mon 14th Oct Berlin, Heimathafen, GERMANY

Wed 16th Oct Milan, Magazzini Generali, ITALY

Thur 17th Oct Solothurn, Kofmeh, SWITZERLAND

Sat 19th Oct Liege, OM, BELGIUM

Sun 20th Oct Paris, Trianon, FRANCE

Tue 22nd Oct Stockholm, Nalen, SWEDEN

Tickets go onsale at 10am BST on Friday 19th April 2024. For further ticket info please see www.duffonline.com

There will be a series of VIP packages available HERE

For UK dates – Glasgow, Manchester and London – there will be a presale through Planet Rock at 10am GMT on Thursday 18th April 2024 at this link planetrock.com/tickets

Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Friday 19th April at 09:00am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

The recently released Lighthouse (Expanded Edition) includes eight additional tracks along with three exclusive live performance videos filmed last December at Easy Street Records in McKagan’s hometown of Seattle, WA. Included in the additional tracks is a stripped-down acoustic rendition of the album standout, “I JUST DON’T KNOW,” transformed from its powerful original version into a soaring, reflective ballad which showcases the vulnerability of the lyrics and McKagan’s vocal performance

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

