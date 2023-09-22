Disney Doorables S10 Blind Bag Free Giveaway at Smyths Toy Catalogue Launch Party

Just Play is partnering with Smyths Toys Superstores in an exciting in-store launch party across all their 200+ UK and ROI locations on Saturday, 23rd September. To celebrate the launch of the superstore’s latest toy catalogue, Just Play is giving away thousands of individual Disney Doorables blind bags for its Series 10 collection, with no purchase necessary.

Getting your hands on these free giveaways is simple. Just pop along to any Smyths Toy Superstore on the day, where staff will be ready to hand them out or ask at the till to claim your surprise. There is one giveaway per child, and children must be over 3 years old. This means that a family with 3 eligible children will each receive a bag – and there’s also SimBrix blind bags available!

Don’t miss out on this incredible offer, available only on Saturday, 23rd September during store opening hours until stocks last. Grab your Disney Doorables blind bags and experience the joy of imaginative play!

