Demolition of derelict Sherards House nearing completion to make way for 14 council homes

Work is nearing completion on the demolition of derelict Sherards House on Three Horseshoes Road, a scheme that will make way for 14 new high-spec council homes that will go to Harlow families on the Housing Needs Register.

The new development will comprise five detached, four semi-detached and a terrace of five new homes, with each home benefitting from two parking spaces each, EV charging points and extra visitor parking, solar panels with battery technology and high-technology energy efficiency measures. The development will also benefit from high-quality landscaping and an upgrading of the public right of way through the site.

All homes in the development will be council homes offered at council-rent levels. The aim is for building on site to be completed in 2025.

The scheme is one of 11 from phase 1 of the council’s housebuilding programme which will provide 103 new homes. Work is starting on site for all 11 schemes before Christmas with many already underway.

The demolition of the house and clearance of the site, which will see up to 95% of the materials from the derelict building recycled and the iconic front archway re-used in the scheme, is being overseen by the council’s maintenance company HTS. Councillor Dan Swords, leader of Harlow Council and Councillor Michael Hardware, cabinet portfolio holder for economic development, joined representatives from HTS earlier this week to see how the demolition is progressing.

Councillor Michael Hardware, cabinet portfolio holder for economic development, said:

“I am pleased to say that the derelict Sherards House is now almost fully demolished. Once the site is cleared, we will continue to deliver on our priority to rebuild our town and create new, high-spec and energy efficient homes for families on Harlow’s Housing Needs Register. This development will also help restore pride into this area, which has been left with this derelict building for far too long.

“The designs for this site look fantastic and I am very much looking forward to seeing them being realised over the coming months.”

