DEL AMITRI RETURN TO THE UK FOR SHOWS THIS DECEMBER

After a hugely successful last two years of Worldwide touring on the back of their acclaimed Top 5 2022 Cooking Vinyl album “Fatal Mistakes”, Glasgow’s finest Del Amitri return to the UK in December for their first proper Nationwide tour in four years.

The five-piece, who’ve spent the last 3 months on a UK and European arena run with fellow-Glaswegian legends Simple Minds, start the UK run in Newcastle on December 1st and roll on through December before climaxing with 2 sold-out Xmas shows at Glasgow Barrowland on December 22nd and 23rd. Tickets are on sale from 10am Friday, 5th July via here.

Del Amitri, who have enjoyed huge global chart success over 30 years with radio staples like “Always The Last to Know”, “Nothing Ever Happens”, “Kiss This Thing Goodbye”, “Roll To Me” and “Driving With The Brakes On”, are currently working on a brand new album for release sometime in 2025. They also perform 2 sold-out festival shows this Summer at Hebfest in Stornoway on July 20th and then at “Fringe By The Sea” in North Berwick on August 3rd.

Dels mainmen Justin Currie and Iain Harvie formed their band in Glasgow in the mid-1980’s, releasing their first self-titled album on Chrysalis Records in 1985. Their breakthrough record was 1989’s “Waking Hours”, which began a rich run of `album and single successes both here and in America. The band took a long hiatus in 2002, reforming for occasional dates along the way, before finally reforming in 2020 to make “Fatal Mistakes”.

December 2024

Sun 01 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

Tue 03 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Wed 04 – Leeds, O2 Academy

Thu 05 – Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall

Sat 07 – Norwich, The Nick Rays LCR, UEA

Sun 08 – Bristol O2 Academy

Tue 10 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

Wed 11 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Thu 12 – Sheffield, Leadmill

ALREADY ON SALE:

Wed 18 – Aberdeen Music Hall

Thu 19 – Perth Concert Hall

Fri 20 – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sun 22 – Glasgow Barrowland

Mon 23 – Glasgow Barrowland

