DAVID GILMOUR, RICK ASTLEY, IDLES AND SOUL II SOUL FIRST WINNERS OF O2 SILVER CLEF AWARDS 2025

Today, Nordoff and Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity that uses music to transform lives, has announced the first wave of winners for the 2025 O2 Silver Clef Awards. Celebrating their extraordinary contributions to music, David Gilmour will receive the coveted O2 Silver Clef Award, while IDLES are named Best Live Act sponsored by Uber Eats Music Hall, Rick Astley to be honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Music Award sponsored by Tysers Live, and Soul II Soul will receive the Innovation in Music Award. Returning as the headline sponsor for the 24th consecutive year, O2 continues its long-standing support of the awards.

The winners will be celebrated at an exclusive awards evening hosted by beloved broadcaster Edith Bowman on Wednesday 2nd July 2025, starting from 6pm, at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London, where they will join music industry leaders, artists and supporters for a night dedicated to the power of music. The event boasts the signature blue carpet welcome that brings together celebrities and industry icons, this year once again hosted by the award-winning Carrie and David Grant, as well as live auctions offering unique memorabilia and experiences to help raise as much money as possible on the night.

To find out more and register your interest, visit https://www.nordoff-robbins.org.uk/events/o2-silver-clefs.

“We are so honoured to have such iconic artists lined up to win at this year’s O2 Silver Clef Awards. With their support, and the support of our peers in the music industry, we can tackle the triple threat we face of growing demand, increasing costs, and decreasing donations head on. It costs over £8 million a year to run our charity, and we urgently need to raise more funds to help us in our mission of providing vital music therapy to those who need it the most across the UK.

“Whether it’s unlocking memories for someone with dementia or giving someone with autism or experiencing mental health challenges the space and freedom to express themselves, music therapy is truly transformative. As we approach the 50th year of the O2 Silver Clef Awards, the financial support we receive through this spectacular event remains critically important to us, and so we thank the artists and industry figures for their kindness and generosity in helping to make it happen.” – Sandra Schembri, CEO, Nordoff and Robbins

First held in 1976, the O2 Silver Clef Awards is Nordoff and Robbins’ largest annual fundraising event, raising over £13.5 million for the charity across its 49-year history. Last year’s ceremony, which raised over £760,000, enough to pay for over 9,000 music therapy sessions, saw blur take home the headline O2 Silver Clef Award alongside other winners including The 1975, Jessie Ware, Jacob Collier, Young Fathers, Ezra Collective, Cat Burns, AC/DC, Mark Knopfler, Chaka Khan, Loyle Carner and Texas.

The first wave of winners to be celebrated at the 2025 ceremony include:

David Gilmour – O2 Silver Clef Award – The legendary guitarist, vocalist and lyricist behind Pink Floyd will receive the O2 Silver Clef Award, which celebrates outstanding contributions to music. Previous winners of the prestigious award include David Bowie, Stormzy, Annie Lennox, Ed Sheeran, The Rolling Stones, Kylie Minogue and many more. Gilmour’s timeless influence on the global music scene and dedication to innovation make him a fitting addition to this esteemed list.

“It’s such an honour to receive the O2 Silver Clef Award. Music speaks its own language and it’s inspiring to see Nordoff and Robbins using it to make a real difference to people’s lives. What they do reminds us of music’s ability to reach across boundaries and bring people together.” – David Gilmour

Rick Astley – Outstanding Achievement in Music, sponsored by Tysers Live – With a career spanning decades, Rick Astley is being honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Music Award, sponsored by Tysers Live. Previous winners include iconic artists such as Blondie, Patti Smith and Robert Plant, all celebrated for their lasting contributions to music. Astley’s enduring hits, including the global sensation “Never Gonna Give You Up,” and his ability to reinvent himself for new generations, highlight his continued relevance and influence in the music industry.

“To be recognised with the Outstanding Achievement in Music Award is a big moment for me. Music gives us all an opportunity to connect, and I’ve been fortunate to share that connection with so many people over the years. Knowing that Nordoff and Robbins uses music to create real change for those who need it most makes this award feel even more special. I’m proud to support their incredible work.” – Rick Astley

IDLES – Best Live Act, sponsored by Uber Eats Music Hall – Known for their explosive and raw live performances, IDLES will be awarded Best Live Act, sponsored by Uber Eats Music Hall. This award celebrates artists whose live shows captivate audiences and create unforgettable moments, with previous winners including Harry Styles and Arctic Monkeys. IDLES’ high-energy, uncompromising approach to live music continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, affirming their place among the most dynamic performers of our time.

“Performing live is at the core of what we do. It’s where everything comes together – the energy, the connection, and the raw emotion. To be recognised by Nordoff and Robbins, who use music in such a powerful way to help others, is something we deeply appreciate. We’re grateful to be part of this year’s awards.” – Joe Talbot, IDLES

Soul II Soul – Innovation in Music Award – Trailblazers in genre-defying sound, Soul II Soul will receive the Innovation in Music Award, recognising their pioneering contributions to global music culture. This award honours artists who redefine musical boundaries, with past recipients including Björk and Rudimental. From their groundbreaking hits like “Back to Life” to their influence on global R&B and soul movements, Soul II Soul’s work exemplifies innovation and their lasting cultural impact on the music world.

“Pushing boundaries and creating something that lasts has always been our aim, so this award feels very special. Nordoff and Robbins shows how music can go even further – breaking down barriers and supporting people in ways few other things can. It’s an honour to support their vital work.” – Jazzie B, Soul II Soul

Supported by long-standing partners like O2, returning as headline sponsor for the 24th year, the O2 Silver Clef Awards raise crucial funds to sustain Nordoff and Robbins’ essential work.

“The O2 Silver Clef Awards are a highlight of the year for us, shining a spotlight on both music’s ability to inspire and Nordoff and Robbins’ life-changing work. We’re proud to champion this hugely worthy cause and celebrate artists who’ve made a lasting impact on the world of music.” – Gareth Griffiths, Director, Partnerships & Sponsorship, Virgin Media O2

