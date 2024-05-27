Council leader appoints new team to transform and rebuild Harlow

The Leader of Harlow Council, Councillor Dan Swords, has announced his new Cabinet which will deliver the council’s six missions for the year ahead.

For the second year running, Councillor Swords has been appointed the Leader of the Council.

At last night’s (23 May 2024) Annual Council meeting Councillor Swords announced the following Cabinet appointments:

Councillor David Carter stays as Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Housing

Councillor Nicky Purse continues in the role as Portfolio Holder for Environment Sustainability

Councillor Michael Hardware stays in the cabinet but becomes the new Portfolio Holder for Finance

The following new appointments have been made:

Councillor Danielle Brown, Portfolio Holder for Community and Wellbeing

Councillor Joel Charles, Portfolio Holder for Public Protection

Councillor Hannah Ellis, Portfolio Holder for Corporate Services and Transformation

Councillor Alastair Gunn, Portfolio Holder for Garden Town and Planning

Councillor Dan Swords, Leader of Harlow Council, said:

“I have built a team that will be working day and night to transform and rebuild our town. We have six clear missions to; transform Harlow’s housing, renew our neighbourhoods, rebuild our town, secure investment for Harlow’s future, protect our communities and deliver high-performing council services. Work starts right now to get on with delivering those missions for our town.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

