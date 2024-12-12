Community Orders And Fines For Fortnum & Mason And Selfridges Milk Pourers

Today, two supporters of Animal Rising have been sentenced to a combined 140 hours of unpaid work, 10 rehabilitation days, and costs and compensation totalling almost £2,000 by Judge Hiddleston. The pair had both pleaded guilty to multiple charges including committing criminal damage. One individual entered a guilty plea at a trial on 8/10/24 after being denied any legal defences, with the other entering a guilty plea before the trial started.

Sofia Fernandes Pontes, 28, a student, and one of those sentenced today said:

“I don’t want to see children stuck in a world full of suffering thanks to extreme weather, food shortages, and the destruction of nature. I want them to see a world full of wildlife, beauty, plentiful food, and clean water. Transitioning to a plant-based food system is absolutely essential if we want to see a better world for everyone, and we need to make sure that farmers are given adequate support to move into profitable and sustainable plant-based production. I really hope Steve Reed and Keir Starmer are aware of this fantastic solution that is available to them.”

This year, the latest audit of the government’s Environmental Improvement Plan (EIP23) revealed that plans for thriving plants and wildlife and clean air are deteriorating [5]. The biggest opportunity to improve the state of nature is to rapidly shift away from inefficient and harmful animal agriculture that displaces and threatens wildlife. In 2018, comprehensive research from the University of Oxford showed that 76% of the land currently used for food production would be freed-up by a global transition to plant-based production [6].

Animal Rising is a social movement to create a new relationship with all beings and give us a chance for a safe ecological future. The group primarily calls for the transition to a secure and sustainable plant-based food system, alongside a mass rewilding programme.

