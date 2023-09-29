Colchester care home resident gets first tattoo at age of 74

Care home resident, Bernie Drysdale, has ticked off a life-long ambition of getting her first tattoo at the ripe age of 74 – just months after fulfilling another dream of flying a plane.

Yesterday Bernie, a resident at Crouched Friars Care Home in Colchester, visited Black Hope Tattoo Studio where tattooist Ellie provided her first piece of ink.

The tattoo on her right forearm is of her son’s name, Barry, his date of birth, and a thistle to represent her Scottish heritage.

Bernie said: “I am so proud of my new tattoo, I absolutely love it.”

Activities Coordinator, Yvonne, and senior care assistant, Kerena, were out and about with Bernie when she told them she was interested in getting a tattoo. The pair helped her find the right studio and choose the design.

The tattoo was arranged by staff at the care home including care home manager, Paulina Eagle, who has helped Bernie fulfil some other wishes recently, including flying a plane.

Paulina said: “I went with Bernie to get her tattoo and was blown away by her bravery, she sat there and didn’t make a sound.

“She’s the first resident we’ve helped to get a tattoo. We’re not sure if the trend will take off with everyone else, but who knows!”

This year, Paulina and her team have worked hard to grant wishes for the care home residents as part of their commitment to Dignity Action Day, which encourages everyone to provide more dignified outcomes for the elderly.

Paulina said: “To help residents like Bernie achieve lifelong dreams is so rewarding. Seeing the smile on her face and seeing the staff admiring her new tattoo, making her feel so proud, is just amazing.”

Other wishes granted for residents this year include going to see Sir Tom Jones perform, eating favourite meals like fish and chips and learning how to jive.

