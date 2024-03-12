Colchester care home resident enchanted by musical by local school students

A 92-year-old resident who lived at a care home in Colchester fulfilled a bucket list item of watching a musical, thanks to The Wishing Washing Line initiative by FaNs network in Essex.

Edwina Parker, attended Philip Morant School and College’s production of Matilda and had a “magical” evening.

She was welcomed with flowers and was also mentioned by name at the end of the performance as a special guest.

Edwina said: “I had the most wonderful time watching Matilda. The performance was fantastic, and it brought back many happy memories from my childhood.”

The Wishing Washing Line initiative is aimed at communities engaging with care home residents with interests that are important to them.

Paulina, home manager at Crouched Friars said: “Edwina was so excited to see the musical and the students’ performance was absolutely phenomenal.

“Thank you to the Philip Morant school for having us and the Wishing Washing line for giving Edwina and our other residents so much joy.”

Edwina has sadly passed away since.

Since last year, Paulina and her team have kept up their Dignity Action Day promise, which encourages care providers to provide more dignified outcomes for the elderly, to grant wishes for the care home residents.

She said: “It gives us great pleasure to see our residents fulfil their dreams and make lifelong memories at Crouched Friars.”

Last year, Crouched Friars care home granted wishes like flying a plane, getting a tattoo, going to a Sir Tom Jones concert, being treated to favourite meals and learning how to jive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

