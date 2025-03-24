Chelmsford author MC Butterworth Brings Romance to the Shores of Antigua in a New Modern Love Story.

After working for ten years as airline cabin crew, Antonia is ready for a change. She seeks a new beginning on the beautiful island of Antigua. There she meets Peter, a British expat, and romance blossoms between them. They spend time enjoying the beautiful beaches, restaurants and moonlit evenings.

One day, on Ffryes beach after a storm, they discover a strange metal box that contains ownership papers for land, once a sugar plantation.

Antonia immerses herself in a project to discover ownership of the land, and she meets Ettie, a quirky islander who claims to know its history. Antonia soon finds she is fighting an unscrupulous American property investor who is determined to grab the land for a hotel development.

Meanwhile, Peter’s job in Antigua is not secure. He may have to leave the island to work elsewhere, leaving Antonia behind. Antonia is devastated that he is putting work ahead of her and their relationship.

How will Antonia prove the true owner of the land? And what is her future with Peter? Will love win the day?

Born in London but now living in Essex, MC Butterworth worked in the City of London in financial services for over 30 years. After writing two non-fiction and two historical fiction books, The Ffryes Affair is his first contemporary romance. He has travelled widely, particularly to the Far East, Australasia, and the Caribbean, and enjoys running, golf, and salsa dancing. MC Butterworth has two grown-up daughters and a Springer Spaniel named Arthur.

Mark explains: “While this is a romance, I think it breaks the mould of what an audience thinks of when they hear ‘romance’. I’d say it was a love story, with a little intrigue. I wanted to explore the idea of second chances and new beginnings, and Antigua was really the catalyst that sparked the idea. I’ve been to this beautiful island five times and walking its beaches and breathing its air, it just seemed the perfect place for a couple to find new love. The island in a sense becomes a character of its own in this book, shaping the plot and the romance in its own way. I hope readers are inspired to take their own trip there one day after finishing the novel!”

RELEASE DATE: 28/02/2025 ISBN: 9781835741238 Price: £9.99

Find out more at https://www.bookguild.co.uk/bookshop/romance/the-ffryes-affair/

