Central England Co-op members rewarded for their loyalty with share of £570,000 payout

Central England Co-op can today reveal that it has shared out over £570,000 among its members as a reward for their loyalty.

The Society, which operates over 400 food stores and funeral homes across 16 counties, has said ‘thank you’ to 107,000 members with its latest payout.

Now, shoppers can use their dividend when they next visit a Central England Co-op to pick up food and vital essentials.

The payout has been awarded to members in the following areas: West Midlands, Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Staffordshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Rutland, Nottinghamshire, Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Suffolk, Norfolk, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

Not only do shoppers benefit by being a member of the Society, but their continued support also allows the business to invest funds into supporting a whole host of important community projects and local good causes.

This included:

£175,000 being shared between 116 charities and good causes via its Community Dividend Fund

Distributing a record two million meals to those in need via its food redistribution project with FareShare Midlands and store food bank donations

Supporting long-term partners including Dementia UK with financial donations to allow vital services to continue during the pandemic. Partnership with Dementia UK also celebrated reaching £1.5 million fund-raising milestone

Its second annual Christmas Toybox Appeal seeing over 12,000 toys handed out to 20 charities and good causes

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op Chief Executive, said: “Our members mean a lot to us and I want to thank them for their loyalty.

“Throughout the year, we give a share of our profits not only to our members, but to local community groups too. It’s because of them that we’re able to help.

“It’s why membership makes a real difference and it’s thanks to them that we are able to give back to our communities in the way we do.

“I’d like to thank members for their kindness towards colleagues during these uncertain times, and their continued support.”

Becoming a member of Central England Co-operative offers a whole host of benefits ranging from collecting points every time you spend in store to earn a share of the profits and access to members activities and community initiatives including the Community Dividend Fund, which hands out grants of up to £5,000 to charities and good causes across the Society’s trading estate.

Find out how to become a Central England Co-operative member by calling 0800 0501 601, emailing [email protected] or visiting https://www.members.coop

