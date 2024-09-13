Celebrate the new Van Gogh exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery with Domaine Du Météore Van Gogh Wines

Celebrating their 200th birthday, The National Gallery has unveiled “Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers”, a new exhibition which showcases Van Gogh’s most spectacular paintings. Walk beneath the starry night, relax in the ‘Poet’s Garden’ or unwind under a shady tree in Saint-Rémy.

Bringing together Van Gogh’s most loved paintings, some which are rarely seen in public, the exhibition tickets are available for 14th of September to 13th October 2024 for non members.

Working with the Van Gogh Museum, Domaine du Météore launched wines which represent the link between nature and art, the South of France and Vincent Van Gogh himself.

Domaine du Météore vines grow in and around a 10,000 year old meteorite crater. Both the paintings and the Domaine highlight the importance of nature and its influence on artistic and viticultural creations.

Domaine du Meteore & Gogh Wines Sunflowers (1).jpeg

Domaine du Météore’s organic white wine takes its name Sunflowers from the famous sunflower painted in Languedoc, near the meteor crater. Sunflowers white wine is a blend of organic Rousanne and Viognier grapes typical of the region where the Domaine is located. The Sunflowers wine bottle has a beautiful label depicting the masterpiece, with the name Sunflowers written below.

Domaine du Meteore Sunflowers.jpeg

Van Gogh “Sunflowers” by Domaine du Météore (12.5% ABV)

AOP Languedoc Blanc 2022

Vinification: Direct pressing of the entire harvest followed by racking and fermentation in stainless steel tanks.

Ageing: Stainless steel tanks

Tasting Notes: A brilliant silver colour with an initial delicate mineral nose of flint, which opens up to lemon and nutmeg.

In the mouth it is punchy and dynamic with a thirst-quenching finish and notes of fresh pineapple.

RRP from £19 for a 75cl bottle, available to buy from Domaine du Météore and Gnarly Vines and Clapton Craft.

