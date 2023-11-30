Celebrate the Festive Season at Leaside Lock

Giving prospective buyers the chance to immerse themselves in festive fun, Guinness Homes are hosting a Christmas sales event at Leaside Lock, their flagship development in Bromley-by-Bow. ‘Christmas at Leaside’ will take place on Saturday 9th December 2023, from 2pm – 5pm in the development’s Marketing Suite.

The event will give hopeful homebuyers the chance to participate in ‘Leaside Secret Santa’, where a range of fantastic prizes will be up for grabs – from gift cards for local coffee shops and trendy wine bars to an ice skating experience in Canary Wharf and cinema tickets for two at Genesis Cinema in Whitechapel.

Christmas carols will be performed throughout the afternoon by The Christmas Carollers, while guests enjoy mince pies, hot chocolate and mulled wine provided by Café Santiago. Guests can also enjoy a tour of the development and Leaside Lock’s show homes, with members of Guinness’ sales team on-hand to answer house hunters’ questions about the available Shared Ownership apartments.

Already a major landmark for Bromley-by-Bow, the new development will ultimately comprise of 965 homes in the heart of east London. Creating a lively new community-focused neighbourhood, a broad range of sought-after amenities are planned on site, including a café, a gym, a convenience store and co-working space, all set to open in 2025.

With less than 50 one-, two-, and three-bedroom Shared Ownership homes at Leaside Lock available, house hunters need to move quickly to reserve a spot at this exclusive development. All apartments are finished to an exceptionally high specification throughout, featuring integrated Bosch appliances in the kitchen, while bathrooms and ensuites are fitted with sleek sanitaryware. Underfloor electric heating is also fitted in all apartments. Recognising the importance of outdoor space in London, private balconies act as an extension of the living space and offer spectacular views across the capital.

Set on the banks of the River Lea, Leaside Lock is close to a plethora of local shops, restaurants and bars on offer. A short walk away is Roman Road, a historic street lined with independent cafés, boutiques and bakeries, where three times a week a 150-year-old market brings fashion stalls, fresh produce and delicious street food to both locals and visitors. Ideal for families, London’s tallest sculpture ArcelorMittal Orbit is less than a 10-minute cycle from Leaside Lock, and is home to the world’s longest tunnel slide – perfect for an exciting afternoon out.

To register for the ‘Christmas At Leaside’ event at Leaside Lock, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/festive-celebrations-at-leaside-lock-tickets-768379221937?aff=press

Shared Ownership prices start from £102,500 for a 25% share of a one-bedroom apartment (full market value £410,000).

