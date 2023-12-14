CAMBRIDGESHIRE HOMEBUILDER SUPPORTS LOCAL COST-OF-LIVING CAMPAIGN

Cambridge Sustainable Food CIC (CSF) is a non-profit organisation working to build a fairer, more sustainable food system, which supports the community and the environment. CSF campaigns to achieve healthy and sustainable food for everyone; food which is good for our health, the planet, and the local economy.

Working together with Cambridge City Foodbank and Cambridge City Council, Cambridge Sustainable Food is raising money to provide Christmas hampers to people in the community that need a helping hand.

The hampers include vegetables, as well as a game or toy for each family to enjoy.

Gemma Birley, Head of Programmes at Cambridge Sustainable Food, said: “Thank you so much to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for donating £250 to our winter fundraising campaign. This winter too many families in Cambridge will struggle to make ends meet. This support will help us to make sure that everyone can keep food on the table.”

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “This year has been a struggle for so many people and we know campaigns like this are more important than ever.

“We are really pleased to support the campaign and want to thank Cambridge Sustainable Food, Cambridge City Council and Cambridge City Foodbank for their hard work to help people who are struggling this Christmas.”

This donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes is an example of the developer’s outreach to support the communities in which it operates.

To find out more or donate to the campaign, visit the website at Winter Cost-of-Living Crisis Campaign.

