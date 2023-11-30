C2C announces Spotlight Stages and CMA Songwriters Series

Country to Country (C2C) and the Country Music Association is delighted to announce that the critically acclaimed CMA Songwriters Series will return to C2C on Thursday 7th March. Charlie Worsham, Colbie Caillat, Lauren Alaina and Stephen Wilson Jr. will take part in a special evening as audiences get to know the performers, their journeys and the stories behind their songs throughout the two-hour seated show. Tickets go on sale Friday 1st December at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.axs.com.

Alongside this, C2C Festival has announced that the Spotlight Stage will return to London for 2024, with Carter Faith, Chapel Hart, Colbie Caillat, Fancy Hagood, Mason Ramsey, Restless Road, Tigirlily Gold and Wyatt Flores all performing in the main arena. The Spotlight Stage further demonstrates C2C’s commitment to developing country music, providing an opportunity for the genre’s rising stars to perform in front of thousands.

Chapel Hart, Restless Road, Tigirlily Gold, Wyatt Flores and Mason Ramsey will also perform in Glasgow.

Since its inaugural event in 2013 headlined by Tim McGraw and Carrie Underwood at The O2 London, Country to Country has grown to a three-day multi-arena event featuring the best in country music and programming which fans have come to love and expect, with tens of thousands in attendance each year. Not only does C2C feature performances from the world’s best country stars it also showcases the best of emerging talent from Nashville, UK and Europe.

C2C 2024 will be headlined by Kane Brown, Brad Paisley and Old Dominion with Carly Pearce, Jake Owen, Brothers Osborne, Lauren Alaina, Brian Kelley, Elle King, Priscilla Block and Drake Milligan also performing on the main stage across the weekend in London, Glasgow and Belfast.

