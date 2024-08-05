Building a better North Essex for all: North Essex Economic Board unveils new strategy

Ambitious and ready to collaborate, the North Essex Economic Board (NEEB) is comprised of a partnership of councils and local authorities across the north of the county – including Braintree, Chelmsford, Colchester, Epping Forest, Harlow, Maldon, Tendring, Uttlesford district councils and Essex County Council.

Pooling together resources and expertise to work towards a common goal of making North Essex a more prosperous region for all, the partnerships fostered through the creation of the North Essex Economic Board have a shared aim to drive sustainable economic growth and make North Essex a better place for all. To reach this aim, NEEB has launched a renewed strategy which takes a four-prong approach to reach the goal of enhancing North Essex.

This four-pronged and themed strategy focuses on key areas which have been identified as catalysts for growth for the region, and unite the districts can make up members the North Essex Economic Board. These focus on supporting businesses and residents to create innovation, resilience, harmonious communities for the future, as well as sustainability and infrastructure to enhance the quality of life for all who live, work and visit the area.

What are the four key themes to the North Essex Economic Board Strategy, and what will they mean for North Essex?

1 – Innovative Business and Skilled Residents

Focused on supporting start up and established businesses within North Essex to grow and succeed to in turn create economic jobs, more growth and local prosperity, several initiatives including 1:1 business support, access to finance and emphasis on upskilling have already been committed to meet this aim.

2 – A Green and High Growth Economy

To reach this aim, NEEB aims to levy existing infrastructure and build upon it to increase renewable energy options for the region. Included in this are plans to supercharge the Solar Power capacity of North Essex, Electric Vehicle Charging, and to drive forward and support the adoption of increased green technology and techniques in Essex businesses.

3 – A Dynamic and Connected Region

A well connected region will allow residents and businesses in North Essex to benefit from increased opportunities, and encourage inward investment. This will include rollouts of superfast broadband, fast and reliable transport links, and increased ease of accessing key public services such as schools and hospitals.

4 – Prosperous and Inclusive Communities

Communities are at the heart of North Essex and the potential of the region. We want our residents and businesses to have opportunities to have their say in developments and local needs, to shape North Essex into a place to be proud of.

For more information on the strategy of the North Essex Economic Board, visit https://neeb.org.uk/our-strategy/

