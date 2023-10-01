Brits think Prince Harry would beat Prince William in a boxing match

With KSI set to fight Tommy Fury in October and the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight reaching over 500,000 pay-per-view viewers in the US alone, celebrities and professional fighters are colliding on a global scale, but which well-known celebrity rivals would most likely win in a boxing match?

Well, Mighty Tips can now reveal which celebrity adversaries would be victorious if they were to have a professional fight, according to the UK public.

From Noel and Liam Gallagher’s ongoing brotherly rivalry since the Oasis split in 2009, to Will Smith and Chris Rock’s globally famous altercation at the Oscars in 2022, not to mention Prince Harry and Prince William’s royal dispute, the full list of public feuds and the voted boxing match winners are detailed below:

Boxing Match

Winner

Percentage Of Vote

Noel Gallagher vs Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher

56%

Coleen Rooney vs Rebekah Vardy

Coleen Rooney

63%

Kanye West vs Pete Davidson

Kanye West

60%

Chris Rock vs Will Smith

Will Smith

65%

Prince Harry vs Prince William

Prince Harry

51%

Taylor Swift vs Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

55%

Hailey Bieber vs Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

63%

Miley Cyrus vs Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj

54%

Vin Diesel vs Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson

71%

50 Cent vs Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather

73%

Maura Higgins vs Faye Winters

Maura Higgins

53%

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk

55%

Donald Trump vs Joe Biden

Donald Trump

78%

KSI vs Jake Paul

Jake Paul

54%

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury

66%

