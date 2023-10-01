01 Oct Brits think Prince Harry would beat Prince William in a boxing match
With KSI set to fight Tommy Fury in October and the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight reaching over 500,000 pay-per-view viewers in the US alone, celebrities and professional fighters are colliding on a global scale, but which well-known celebrity rivals would most likely win in a boxing match?
Well, Mighty Tips can now reveal which celebrity adversaries would be victorious if they were to have a professional fight, according to the UK public.
From Noel and Liam Gallagher’s ongoing brotherly rivalry since the Oasis split in 2009, to Will Smith and Chris Rock’s globally famous altercation at the Oscars in 2022, not to mention Prince Harry and Prince William’s royal dispute, the full list of public feuds and the voted boxing match winners are detailed below:
Boxing Match
Winner
Percentage Of Vote
Noel Gallagher vs Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher
56%
Coleen Rooney vs Rebekah Vardy
Coleen Rooney
63%
Kanye West vs Pete Davidson
Kanye West
60%
Chris Rock vs Will Smith
Will Smith
65%
Prince Harry vs Prince William
Prince Harry
51%
Taylor Swift vs Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
55%
Hailey Bieber vs Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
63%
Miley Cyrus vs Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj
54%
Vin Diesel vs Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
71%
50 Cent vs Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather
73%
Maura Higgins vs Faye Winters
Maura Higgins
53%
Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg
Elon Musk
55%
Donald Trump vs Joe Biden
Donald Trump
78%
KSI vs Jake Paul
Jake Paul
54%
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua
Tyson Fury
66%