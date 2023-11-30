Brits can share their best excuses via SIXT’s social channels for the chance to win a microlight flight

The questionable excuses for making a quick escape from social gatherings this Christmas include ‘I need to wash my hair’, ‘I left the oven on’ – and ‘my burglar alarm is going off’.

A study of 2,000 adults revealed 38 per cent admit to feeling obligated to attend gatherings during the festive period, even if they don’t want to go.

For those who do attend, commonly used excuses to flee a festive scene include ‘I want to beat the traffic’, ‘my elderly parent can’t be left for long’ and ‘I have a family emergency’.

While ‘I’m having toilet troubles’, ‘I’ve double booked myself’ and ‘I need to clean my granny’s gutters’, also feature on the top 25 list.

It also emerged the top reasons for wanting to escape a Christmas bash include avoiding small talk, feeling awkward and not liking the other people at the party.

The research was commissioned by international mobility provider SIXT UK [www.sixt.co.uk], to celebrate its broad range of premium cars for hire.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve all been there – stuck at a social gathering when we’d rather be at home in front of the TV.

“Even if it is the most wonderful time of the year, there are some obligations that leave us scrambling for an escape.

“The funny, bizarre and downright brilliant excuses used to flee a festive function have now been revealed.”

The study also found almost four in 10 (39 per cent) adults have lined up an excuse in advance to aid their getaway from a gathering they don’t want to be at, such as asking someone to ring them during the event or mentioning they’re unwell in the lead-up.

But instead of planning devious escape methods, 25 per cent make what’s known as a ‘French exit’ – sneaking away without making any excuses or even saying goodbye.

It also emerged of those who have made excuses to get away from socialising, 23 per cent reckon they are more likely to do so over the Christmas period, due to the crowds, the extra pressure to attend and the fact it’s simply exhausting.

However, not everyone dislikes partying at Christmas, with a jolly 69 per cent enjoying yuletide mingling, thanks to the festive-themed food and drink, catching up with people not seen in a while and overall, everyone is up for a good time.

The study, commissioned via OnePoll, found Christmas work parties are the most common gatherings to find an excuse to get out of (40 per cent).

With 16 per cent admitting they don’t like socialising with their colleagues but do it for the free food and drinks.

While a guilty 17 per cent would even make their excuses for a gathering with relatives.

When it comes to the ideal number of get-togethers over the festive season, partygoers reveal that three to four occasions hit the spot (30 per cent) but admit they will leave early from half of them (35 per cent).

Sixt’s spokesperson added: “If you’re planning to leave early from a Christmas party we understand.

“And a quick escape from any situation could be easier with the SIXT app.”

TOP 25 EXCUSES FOR LEAVING A CHRISTMAS GATHERING:

1. I’ve got an early start tomorrow

2. I’ve got work tomorrow

3. I had a late night last night

4. I’ve got a tummy ache / having ‘toilet troubles’

5. I have a family emergency

6. I’ve double booked myself and realised I’m supposed to be somewhere else

7. I want to beat the traffic

8. I don’t want to spend money on the food and drink

9. I’ve got a work emergency

10. The babysitter needs me to come home

11. My elderly parent can’t be left for long alone

12. My pet is unwell

13. My mobile phone is about to run out of battery

14. There is a programme on TV I want to watch

15. My partner/housemate is locked out of the house

16. I forgot to feed my pet

17. My best friend has broken up with their partner

18. I have to call my mum

19. I forgot to lock the door at home

20. I need to wash my hair

21. I left the oven on at home

22. My burglar alarm is going off

23. I have left my hair straighteners on at home

24. I just remembered I need to clean out the fridge

25. I need to clean out my granny’s gutters

