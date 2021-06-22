Brightlingsea Lido to mark emerging from lockdown by submerging an octopus

BRIGHTLINGSEA LIDO is set to make a splash of its reopening by submerging the Brightlingsea Octopus Ahoy! sculpture under water prior to the public art trail hitting the streets this Friday 25th June. The attraction’s sculpture ‘Betty the Bathing Octo-Belle’ will take a dip before sitting in residence at poolside over the course of the trail. The ’water-ful’ event marks the refurbishment and re-opening of the lido and coincides with the week that the art trail begins.

The stunning ‘Betty the Bathing Octo-Belle’ design, created by Brightlingsea multimedia and conceptual artist, Jane Stewart, pays homage to the golden days of tourism to the Essex coast back in the 1930s and features bathing items which are evocative to that era and period. The bottom showcases a painted scene of beach huts which line have lined the promenade for generations. The sculpture will remain in place through to the end of the public art trail on 5th September before it goes up for auction for charity.

Jane Stewart said: “Brightlingsea is one of the few places in the country to have an original 1930’s open air and fresh-water lido. It’s always very popular during summer and being community run makes it extra special and something all residents are hugely proud of. It was this lido and a residency I undertook at the Brightlingsea Museum a couple of years ago that inspired ‘Betty’. I wanted my octopus design to pay homage to those golden years of tourism and be evocative of the cartoons of the period.”

Nicky Martin, Manager for Brightlingsea Lido, said: “It’s been a long road back to getting the Lido back open so that families can enjoy the outdoors and our fantastic community facilities. We’re so grateful for all of the incredible volunteers who have made this reopening possible. It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to host an Octopus Ahoy! sculpture to give everyone another reason to visit us here and enjoy the Lido which we are all lucky to have.”

Katie Skingle, Director of KAT Marketing, said: “We’ve enjoyed touring round Tendring with all our octopus friends! Betty has been a superstar today, a natural in the water! I remember coming here as a child and so I’m thrilled to see the Lido open to the public again. Come along and see Betty ‘in situ’ outside the Brightlingsea Museum from 25th June for the Octopus Ahoy! trail and pop along for a swim at the lido – make a day of it out here in lovely Brightlingsea, this stay-cation summertime of fun.”

Download the FREE Octopus Ahoy! app from Apple and Android stores and enjoy the fun, family trail this summer throughout Tendring.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

