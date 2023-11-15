Braintree District Council’s networking event supports local businesses

Braintree District Council held a business support networking event last week (Wednesday, 8 November) in support of local businesses and community groups.

The event ran from 8am to 10am at The Plaza, the Council’s new enterprise and innovation centre in Great Notley.

Speakers from various organisations shared information about the capital grants available to rural businesses and communities as well as the free support programmes and initiatives on offer to businesses within the district.

Businesses heard presentations from Braintree District Council, North Essex Economic Board, COLBEA and the Best Growth Hub.

There were opportunities for businesses to make connections, network and socialise.

Cllr Frankie Ricci, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth and Inward Investment at Braintree District Council, said: “These events offer up opportunities for businesses to gather information about grants and learn more about the free support programmes and initiatives on offer to businesses within our communities. I enjoyed listening and talking to many of the small businesses in attendance and look forward to more of these events in the future.”

Ansal Trafford, CEO & Content Creator at Creative-Insights, said: “I came to this networking event together with my wife Nina Trafford from The Safer Cleaning Consultancy not really knowing what to expect. The session and what we experienced far exceeded our expectations. There were many offers of support, including the possibility of working with graduate scientists at Anglia Ruskin University and financial mentoring opportunities with an experienced business advisor. We were also signposted to grants and funding providers that could be immensely helpful for both of our businesses.”

Businesses interested in the free business support programmes available can email ecodev@braintree.gov.uk

