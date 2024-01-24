Braintree District Council awards funding for community gardens and open spaces projects

Braintree District Council has announced that 14 applicants have been successful in attaining a share of the latest UK Shared Prosperity Fund for Community Gardens and Open Spaces.

The fund was open for interested parties to apply for a share to create a community garden or open space which benefits the local community.

The councils fund received many inspiring applications of which 14 – from a mixture of parish councils, voluntary and community groups and charities – were successful in securing the funding.

The planned projects include a community orchard with local trees, a wetland area and a mindfulness garden with a seating area. All sites show a strong community value and are building upon the current community engagement in place.

The projects also champion biodiversity and aim to create havens for wildlife, foster vibrant ecosystems and transform neglected spaces into beautiful sanctuaries.

The Community Gardens and Open Spaces project has received £37,705 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Councillor Mary Cunningham, Cabinet Member for Stronger Communities at Braintree District Council said: “We are delighted to have received so many creative and well thought-out applications for our Community Gardens and Open Spaces fund.

“Community gardens and open spaces benefit not just the community but also the environment and biodiversity. They offer spaces for local people to share a common goal and socialise, and also encourage environmentally friendly practices such as rainwater harvesting and composting to preserve our environment.

“If there is a community garden near you – get involved, share your green vision and help us build an environment where nature and community thrive together.”

