Bobby Seagull joins talented teens to celebrate the magic of maths in music

Celebrity mathematician, Bobby Seagull, surprised a group of young musicians with a bespoke maths rap at an event held at The Galleywood Youth Centre in Chelmsford this week.

The ‘Count Me In’ DJ & Music Showcase event was organised by the Essex Music Service and hosted by volunteers from the Youth Voice Team. It celebrated the many talented youngsters that have attended regular ‘Count Me In’ music production sessions this year, as part of the Essex Year of Numbers initiative.

From Tech and Garage to Rock, Pop and even Musical Theatre, audiences were treated to a wide variety of musical genres throughout the evening, giving young performers an opportunity to take part in a live gig environment, surrounded by supportive family and friends. 12 talented students from diverse backgrounds, with a range of specialist needs, all showcased the maths and music skills they developed through ‘Count Me In’ sessions.

As the official Essex Year of Numbers campaign ambassador, Bobby attended the event and engaged with students in a lively Q&A session. He shared insights from his mathematical career and even performed a bespoke maths rap of his own, bringing the magic of maths in music to life.

Bobby, who is also a broadcaster and author of ‘The Life-Changing Magic of Numbers’ said: “It was a privilege to witness the talent and enthusiasm of these aspiring young musicians. Maths plays a crucial role in so many topics, including music, so it was wonderful to see how these students have embraced both disciplines. I fully embraced the opportunity to join in with my own performance too!”

Funded by Essex County Council and run by the Essex Music Service, ‘Count Me In’ sessions have been designed specifically for teenagers interested in pursuing a career in the music industry, with maths and numbers at the forefront of their learning. Free of charge and available at local youth centres across the county, Essex teens have had an opportunity to gain hands-on experience with DJ decks and create original tracks, all whilst building up their confidence with maths and their love of numbers.

Councillor Tony Ball, Cabinet Member for Education Excellence, Lifelong Learning and Employability at Essex County Council said: “Our aim is to help young people feel at ease with numbers, have the confidence to use maths in everyday life and embrace a lifelong love of learning.

“Our ‘Count Me In’ sessions have provided a unique opportunity for young people interested in the music industry to learn the art of DJ-ing, production and performance in a fun and supportive environment. It’s been a real privilege to see first hand how their talents have developed as a result of the project.”

The Essex Year of Numbers is a £1.5 million initiative funded by Essex County Council and designed to enhance numeracy skills and inspire a lifelong passion for learning among children and young people in Essex.

For more information about the Essex Year of Numbers and to access resources visit www.essexyearofnumbers.co.uk

