Black Bear Burger Launch New Menu With Greasy Fingers Wine

Greasy Fingers – a new wine brand flipping the script on traditional wine pairings – has teamed up with two of the nation’s top burger restaurants to develop the ultimate burger and wine pairings, with the help of the brand’s newly appointed “Burger Sommelier”.

Available between 14th-17th March, diners can try the new dishes at Glasgow’s El Perro Negro (home of the UK’s Best Burger 2019), and London’s Black Bear Burger (runner up at the National Burger Awards 2024). Each burger will come with a FREE glass of Greasy Fingers wine; designed to cut through & complement deliciously greasy food.

The hotly-anticipated new recipes include:

Cacio e Pepe Double Smash Burger – two smashed beef patties, double burger cheese, marrow butter, cacio e pepe bechamel with cracked black pepper, pancetta crumb, grated pecorino and parmesan cheese. Paired with Greasy Fingers Luscious Red.

Thai Fried Chicken Burger – fried chicken thigh with a soy, palm sugar and fish sauce glaze, asian dressed coriander and cabbage slaw, green curry mayo, crispy chicken skin, pickled red chilli and fresh coriander. Paired with Greasy Fingers Big Buttery Chardonnay.

A nation-wide competition launched by Greasy Fingers in November invited applicants to apply for the role of the brand’s “Le Burger Sommelier”, to be in with a chance of getting to develop these exclusive recipes that specifically complement each wine. The lucky competition winner, who has won a year’s worth of burgers and Greasy Fingers wine, was burger lover and amateur-chef, Sam Gubbey from Dalston, East London. He was chosen with the help of two-time National Best Burger winning chef, Nick Watkins, and foodie filmmaker duo, Topjaw.

Nick Watkins, Founder of El Perro Negro, comments:

“It’s been great fun working with the Burger Sommelier to create some burgers that will complement Greasy Fingers wine. Some really bold, rich flavours going on, can’t wait to roll it out!”

Stew Down, Co-Founder of Black Bear Burger, comments: “Super excited to run these special burgers in collaboration with Greasy Fingers – the wines are banging and the burgers we’ve created with the Burger Sommelier really stand up and pair well together. It’s not to be missed!”

Sam Gubbey, winner of Le Burger Sommelier competition, comments:

“It’s an absolute honour to be chosen as Le Burger Sommelier, as wine and burgers really are two of my favourite things. Hopefully the recipes are not like anything you’ve tried before!”

