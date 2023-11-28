Bilbao BBK Live confirms Massive Attack, Ezra Collective, Khruangbin, The Prodigy, Underworld, Jungle and more for 2024 event

Bilbao BBK Live, the heartbeat of the Spanish festival scene, will be returning to the breathtaking Kobetamendi in Bilbao. Taking place on the 11th, 12th and 13th of July 2024, the infamous event has confirmed the first huge wave of artists, with the likes of The Prodigy, Massive Attack, Jungle, Overmono, Ezra Collective, Floating Points live, Underworld, Noname, JPEGMAFIA, Jordan Rakei, Death From Above 1979, Parcels and more will become an integral part of the festival’s community.

The Prodigy, the iconic pioneers of the electronic dance music scene will be making the masses dance. Overmono, the dynamic duo with a genre-defying mix of pop, techno, chillwave, R&B, and more are poised to shake up the Bilbao BBK Live stage. Massive Attack, the originators of trip-hop, make a momentous return, weaving a sonic tapestry that spans hip-hop, dub, soul, and R&B. Their performance at Bilbao BBK Live is an unmissable chapter in the festival’s history.

Floating Points (Live), the moniker of British electronic musician and neuroscientist Sam Shepherd, creates immersive and genre-defying electronic music that will entrance the audience, also joining the bill is Folamour A/V who promises an immersive audio-visual experience at the festival, blending his eclectic beats with captivating visuals for an unforgettable performance.

JPEGMAFIA, the genre-defying musical force, is set to electrify the festival stage with his innovative sound and boundary-pushing performance, alongside Noname, the visionary rapper and poet acclaimed for her lyrical prowess and innovative contributions to the hip-hop genre – both making their debut at Bilbao BBK Live in 2024.

Mercury Prize winners and London-based jazz band, Ezra Collective has gained recognition for its dynamic and contemporary approach to the genre. Combining elements of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and reggae, they have become prominent figures in the modern jazz scene. Khruangbin returns to Bilbao BBK Live, promising a transcendent journey through their ethereal soundscapes. Embark on a rhythmic exploration with the Ethiopian maestro Mulatu Astatke, known for influencing American hip hop, Astatke’s live performance weaves together Afrocubop, funk, and soul with unparalleled mastery.

London-based funk and soul collective, Cymande, who have had a hiatus from live performances, make a triumphant return to Bilbao BBK Live, bringing their timeless fusion to a new generation. Jungle, the creators of instant hits like ‘Busy Earnin’ and ‘Casio’, are set to transform their sound at Kobetamendi. Los Bitchos the all-female psychedelic cumbia band known for their vibrant and eclectic sound. Based in London, the group infuses Latin American influences with surf rock, creating a unique and danceable musical experience.

Homegrown talent will be in the plenty with the Madrid-born supernova Ralphie Choo who has won love from many including global superstar Rosalia. Elsewhere, the honest and personal Jimena Amarillo, the Catalonian Queralt Lahoz and Sen Senra with his bedroom pop. Hailing from Andalusia, the rock band Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba which blends psychedelic and flamenco influences and Nerve Agent’s punk metal will be also performing at the festival. The artists with Eusko label are part of the festival’s DNA; local stars such as Zea Mays, the character, energy and hit-making machine that is Shinova and the melodic sentimentalism of Airu will also be present at the Kobetamendi peak.

From November 29th until the 1st of December, the tickets for 2024 will be available on the festival and Fever Up’s websites to purchase at a special pre-sale price. General sale will begin on the 1st of December at 9.01 AM with the possibility of paying in instalments and adding camping.

Join the musical odyssey at Bilbao BBK Live 2024, where the stunning landscapes of Kobetamendi will set the stage for an immersive celebration of music and community.

Full Line Up (A-Z)

AIRU

ALVVAYS

ARCADE FIRE

LOS BITCHOS

EL COLUMPIO ASESINO

CYMANDE

DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979

DERBY MOTORETA’S BURRITO KACHIMBA

EZRA COLLECTIVE

FLOATING POINTS live

FOLAMOUR A/V

JIMENA AMARILLO

JORDAN RAKEI

JPEGMAFIA

JUNGLE

KHRUANGBIN

MASSIVE ATTACK

MULATU ASTATKE

NERVE AGENT

NONAME

OVERMONO

PARCELS

THE PRODIGY

QUERALT LAHOZ

RALPHIE CHOO

SEN SENRA

SHINOVA

UNDERWORLD

ZEA MAYS

