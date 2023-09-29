Big Wave PR Wins Five Major Gongs at CIPR PRide Awards

Colchester-based PR and marketing agency, Big Wave PR, has won five major gongs at the CIPR Pride Awards (Anglia, Thames and Chilterns), which was held at the Clayton Hotel. Cambridge on 28 September.

The agency had been shortlisted for more awards than any other agency in the region. On the night, Big Wave PR won three golds and two silvers at the ceremony for its standout campaigns for vet’s charity, PDSA and Essex County Council’s Essex Year of Reading.

Big Wave PR’s campaign for the Essex Year of Reading, brought Dermot O’Leary back to his hometown of Colchester to inspire children to get into books. It also demonstrated to parents how vital learning to read is and how it can unlock learning in so many areas. The campaign was also a highlight of the royal visit to Colchester, where Queen Camilla met youngsters, librarians and teachers. Thanks to the Essex Year of Reading, many children’s reading ages across the county have increased. The campaign won gold for ‘Best Public Sector Campaign’ and ‘Best Arts, Culture or Sport Campaign’, and also picked up a silver for ‘Best Education Campaign’.

Big Wave PR also won a gold for ‘Best Use of Media Relations’ and a silver for ‘Consumer Relations Campaign’, for their work for the vet’s charity, PDSA. The company managed media relations for the charity’s Order of Merit ceremony, which highlighted the amazing achievements of five working dogs. The ceremony took place in London and the campaign generated over 300 press cuttings and was a lead feature on Sky TV.

Founder and Managing Director, Big Wave PR, Hilary Collins, is delighted with the award wins. She says: “Once again we’re so happy to have picked up these accolades. We love doing what we do, but to win so many awards is great recognition for the team.”

She continued: “We’ve now won either a silver or gold in the consumer category nine years in a row, which is an amazing achievement!”

