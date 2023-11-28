Bellway sets up donation boxes for Ipswich Outreach at two developments

Bellway has set up donation points at two developments near Ipswich to support a charity which helps homeless people in the town.

The housebuilder is providing drop-off boxes for food and toiletries in the sales offices at Lockwood Place, off Loraine Way in Bramford, and at Ridley’s Orchard, off Old Norwich Road in Whitton.

The boxes will be open for public donations until Monday 11 December, with all items donated going to Ipswich Outreach.

The charity, which supports rough sleepers and the homeless in the town, has been running a nightly soup kitchen since 1992 and has an Outreach Bus, which offers a safe space for other agencies to help people apply for jobs or claim benefits.

The charity is particularly looking for items such as sleeping bags, blankets, baby wipes, flannels, deodorant, shower gel, toothpaste, razors, shaving foam and combs, while for the soup kitchen they would particularly appreciate donations of tea bags, jars of coffee, hot chocolate powder, sugar, tins of soup, individually wrapped chocolate bars and crisps.

Jenny Walker, Sales Director for Bellway, said: “Ipswich Outreach does incredible work to try to help some of the most disadvantaged people in our society.

“We are heading into the cold and dark winter months and want to make it easy for people to donate items or food to help those who find themselves without a home or in need at this time of the year.”

Donations can be made at the sales offices at Lockwood Place and Ridley’s Orchard between 10am and 5pm on Mondays and Fridays, between 10am and 7pm on Thursdays and between 11am until 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information about Ipswich Outreach, visit https://www.ipswichoutreach.co.uk/, while details for Lockwood Place and Ridley’s Orchard are at https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/essex/lockwood-place or https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/essex/ridleys-orchard.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

