Bellway Essex development shortlisted in prestigious county housing awards

A Bellway development in Halstead has been shortlisted in the Essex Housing Awards 2024.

Willow Park has been chosen as a finalist in the Large Housing Scheme category of the prestigious awards, with the winners to be announced at a ceremony at the Greenwoods Hotel and Spa in the Essex village of Stock on Thursday 7 November.

The Large Housing Scheme award recognises the development of homes (new or refurbished) which make a significant contribution to meeting housing needs and placemaking and improving the image and perception of housing in the county.

Bellway Essex has delivered 153 houses for private sale and 65 affordable homes for local people through rent or shared ownership at Willow Park, off Winston Way, alongside more than 30 acres of parkland, footpaths and a children’s play area.

Although this project is now complete, Bellway is building on this legacy in Halstead at its Oakfields Park development in the town, where construction is currently in progress.

Jenny Walker, Sales Director at Bellway Essex, said: “We are thrilled to have been selected in the finals of the Essex Housing Awards 2024. To be on a shortlist of three in the Large Housing Scheme category is testament to the hard work and effort put in by the whole team in Halstead.

“We are very proud of the brand-new neighbourhood which has been established at Willow Park, where there is a distinct community feel. The development design promotes and encourages health and exercise with a large country park and footpaths and cycleways.

“This attractive new development not only delivered 218 new homes to meet the specific needs of the local housing market but also brought new jobs in sales and construction during the build life of the site. In addition, Bellway contributed almost £1.7 million to local education, outdoor sports, community buildings and healthcare as part of the planning agreement.

“We are now continuing our commitment to delivering high-quality new homes in Halstead at our Oakfields Park development off Tidings Hill. Like Willow Park, the new properties at Oakfields Park are from Bellway’s flagship Artisan Collection, with a wide mix of designs to suit different lifestyles and budgets and the same focus on exceptional quality and customer service.”

Bellway Essex is building 80 homes at Oakfields Park, with 52 homes for private sale and 28 affordable homes available for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

The team at Oakfields Park won the Showhome of the Year category at the Showhome Awards earlier this year, for the inclusive design of its Thespian showhome and has also been shortlisted in the EG Awards which will be announced in November. Joe Gracey, who has been site manager at both Willow Park and Oakfields Park, won a Quality Award in the National House Building Council’s Pride in the Job competition this year.

