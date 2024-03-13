Bagatelle Unveils “Bagatelle & the Chocolate Factory” Wonderland for Easter Weekend

Bagatelle London is thrilled to announce an enchanting and deliciously delightful celebration in honour of Easter weekend this March.

Inspired by the timeless tale of “Charlie in the Chocolate Factory,” Bagatelle promises to transport guests into a world of pure imagination, wonder

and fun.

Taking place between Sunday 31st March to Sunday 7th April, other than closing on Saturday 30th

March and Saturday 6th

April, Bagatelle will remain open hosting an unforgettable journey through the fantastical realms of Willy Wonka with a chocolate and champagne paradise.

The venue will transform into a vibrant chocolate factory wonderland, complete with oversized candies, whimsical decorations, inspired by the 2023 hit film

Wonka.

Attendees are encouraged to don their most imaginative costumes inspired by beloved characters from

“Charlie in the Chocolate Factory.” From Willy Wonka to Oompa Loompas, creativity knows no bounds! Indulge your sweet tooth with an irresistible assortment of chocolate treats, candy cocktails, and whimsical delights inspired by Bagatelle’s very own

Wonka, The Bagatelle Group’s Corporate Chef Rocco Seminara.

Chef Rocco Seminara has re-created his very own Wonka’s Chocolate Bar for the occasion. Bringing guests back to their childhood era, the chocolate bar uses

fresh flavours and popping candy inside, creating a fun and playful sensation in the mouth. Celebrating Easter Sunday, Bagatelle will be showcasing its first Sunday Roast menu, with specials such as

Foie gras with monago chutney, dark chocolate gel, and cacao bread milk, Hereford duck crown with dark chocolate spiced sauce, heritage baby carrots and roasted potatoes

available to try.

Each night, Bagatelle will be handing out five Wonka inspired chocolate bars, for the chance to win the ‘golden ticket’. The golden ticket will provide

guests with a chance to win a dinner for four with a special bottle per ticket.

As a token of appreciation, for every person that dines over the Easter period Bagatelle will donate £1 to the charity

Magic Breakfast.

Magic Breakfast makes a difference to over 200,000 children and young people every day by offering breakfasts and expert advice to tackle morning hunger in schools across England and Scotland.

Don’t miss this golden opportunity to experience the magic of « Bagatelle & the Chocolate Factory” brought to life! Join Bagatelle for an Easter weekend

celebration like no other, where dreams become reality and every bite is a taste of pure imagination.

