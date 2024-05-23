23 May B PROUD WITH B BAGEL THIS JUNE PRIDE MONTH
Celebrating pride month, B Bagel is bringing back its fabulous rainbow bagels this June, with 50p from each sale donated to LGBTQ+ charity, London Friend. Boiled then baked daily on site, the rainbow bagel is crispy with bright bold swirls of colour on the outside and the fresh, chewy texture, we all love on the inside.
Perfectly pair with your favourite choice of filling, from classics like smoked salmon and cream cheese or egg mayo, to the new Reuben with pastrami, melted cheddar cheese, sauerkraut, Reuben sauce and pickles. For something sweet, opt for Nutella or PB & J.
For the last 50 years, London Friend has supported the health and wellbeing of the LGBTQ+ community in and around London, through both counselling and social groups. 50p from each sale will be donated to aid their lifechanging work.
Available from all four B Bagel stores – Camden Town, Fulham, Soho and Tottenham Court Road – customers can upgrade to the rainbow bagel with any filling for an additional £1.00, or purchase unfilled for £1.50.
B Proud with B Bagel this June!
B Bagel
136 – 138 Camden High Street, London, NW1 0LU
236D Fulham Road, London, SW10 9NB
54 Wardour Street, London, W1D 4FJ
94 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 4TN